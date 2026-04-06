Noon, SatLeo, ILIOS 72 raise early-stage capital

(From L to R) Urmil Bakhai, Co-founder & CSO, SatLeo Labs; Ranendu Ghosh, Co-founder & CTO, SatLeo Labs; and Shravan Bhati, Co-founder & CEO, SatLeo Labs

A product design platform, space-tech startup and a wealth-management platform have raised $2-44 million in separate rounds.

Noon, an AI-native product design platform, has come out of stealth, raising $44 million (around Rs 409 crore) in funding from investors including Chemistry, First Round Capital, Scribble Ventures, Elevation Capital and Afore Capital.

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Individual design and senior leaders from Stripe, OpenAI, Microsoft AI, Apple, Meta, Perplexity and Shopify also participated in the round. Names include Katie Dill, head of design at Stripe; Ian Silber, head of product design at OpenAI; and Soleio Cuervo, former head of design at Dropbox among many others.

The company, founded by ex-Bookpad chief executive and former edtech startup Leap co-founder Kushagra Singha in 2024, combines familiar, canvas-based design experience with code drawn directly from a team's existing codebase and design system to accommodate dynamic digital products.

It is headquartered in the US with a presence in Bengaluru, the team is composed of engineers and operators from Google, Ramp, Vercel, Slack, Uber, PhonePe, Grab, Groww, Replit and more.

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SatLeo Labs, a leading space-tech startup, has raised $2.2 million (around Rs 20.4 crore) in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Existing investors Merak Ventures, Java Capital, IIMA-CIIE and deep tech Investor Manish Gandhi, also participated in the round. The round takes SatLeo’s funding to $5.5 million till date.

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It will use the capital to advance its flagship thermal satellite mission and the development of its AI-powered platform for thermal intelligence applications.

SatLeo Labs, founded in 2023, is focused on capturing high-resolution thermal and visible data from Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It is building an advanced multi-spectral satellite constellation combining thermal (IR) and visible imaging to deliver continuous, high-resolution Earth observation insights, which will be useful across defence, agriculture, disaster response and urban climate intelligence, helping governments and enterprises build climate-resilient systems at scale.

ILIOS 72

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ILIOS 72, a wealth management and private markets platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A round that values the company at about $2 million.

The round saw participation from a clutch of family offices based out of Jaipur and Mumbai.

The company, founded in 2025, is a new-age wealth management platform offering alternative investments for long-term investors, allowing individuals and families to invest across private markets, listed strategies and global opportunities through a transparent, research-driven approach.

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