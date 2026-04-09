Nava, Astranova Mobility, DAAKit bag early-stage funding

(From left) Nava founders Abhijeet Singh, Vamshidhar Reddy and Abhinav Sinha

A cloud infrastructure startup, an electric vehicle financing platform and a last-mile connectivity provider have raised early-stage funding between $138,000 and $22 million, in separate rounds.

Cloud infrastructure startup Kluiz has rebranded to Nava, and bagged around $22 million (around Rs 204 crore) in Series A round led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital. RTP Global and Unicorn India Ventures also participated in the round.

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The capital is expected to help Nava build its full-stack AI compute platform, expand operations across APAC, and hire senior leadership and people across AI data center design, GPU engineering, go-to-market and operations.

The company, founded in 2025 by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy and Abhijeet Singh, is building GPU compute and AI data centres across Asia-Pacific. Nava is working to establish Singapore as its regional headquarters to work more closely with the APAC markets and to access global talent.

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Astranova Mobility, an EV financing and asset management platform, has raised Rs 60 crore (around $6.5 million) in their Series A round which was led by IvyCap Ventures.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Asian Development Bank and Advantedge Founders, as well as from Trucks Venture Capital, a Silicon Valley based auto-tech fund.

It aims to use the capital to deepen its data, AI and engineering capabilities.

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The company, previously Electrifi Mobility, was founded in 2023 by Kunal Mundra and Nikhil Aggarwal of Grip Invest. The full-stack EV financing and asset management platform also offers additional services across EV asset selection, leasing, repair and maintenance, roadside assistance, recovery services, customised tech and dashboards, and refurbishment.

Hyperlocal last-mile logistics startup DAAKit has secured $138,000 (around Rs 1.3 crore) in a pre-seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

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It will use the capital for business growth, launch 25 new dark stores across Tier-I and Tier-II cities, strengthen technology development including infrastructure, licensing and integrations, and expand the team with strategic hires such as for CXO roles and VP Sales & Business Development.

Founded in 2024 by Chandan Ghugtyal, the startup claims to be built on a tech-enabled, asset-light model.

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