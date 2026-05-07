Blunav, Antier, others raise funding; Chiratae Ventures backs deeptech startups

(From left) Antier CEO Vikram Singh and COO Shashi Pal

Airport operations technology company Blunav, blockchain infrastructure startup Antier, fintech startup MochaTrade, and toy brand Gubbachhi have secured funding in various early-stage rounds.

Meanwhile, Chiratae Ventures announced it has selected a few deeptech startups in which it has committed to invest.

Blunav has raised $1 million (Rs 9.4 crore) in seed funding from Piper Serica as it builds a full-stack cloud-based airport operating system.

The platform brings every airport function - flight operations, gate and bay allocations, passenger systems, commercial activities - into a single connected platform.

The startup said it will focus on scaling its platform across multiple airport environments over the next 12–24 months. The capital will support team expansion, continued product development, and the scale-up of deployments across India and international markets.

Blunav was founded by aeronautical engineer Suseendar Marimuthu and telecom engineer Cherukuru Sridharan.

Antier Solutions

Antier Solutions Pvt Ltd has raised $3 million in its first institutional capital raise from GVFL, marking the venture capital firm's strategic investment in enterprise blockchain infrastructure.

Founded by Vikram Singh, Antier Solutions is an enterprise blockchain engineering firm focussed on building infrastructure for secure transactions, verifiable workflows, and institutional-grade applications.

Headquartered in Mohali, the company operates with a team of over 600 specialists and has delivered over 1,000 projects across enterprises, startups, and government institutions globally.

The capital will help scale Antier’s platform offerings, expand deployments across government and BFSI sectors, and strengthen its presence in key international markets, including the US, the Middle East and North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, a statement read.

EduBlock Pro, its flagship platform, is a blockchain-based examination management system that enables tamper-proof processes and auditability, deployed in government recruitment exams.

Global trading platform MochaTrade has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from YCombinator to bring round-the-clock US stock, commodity, and crypto perpetuals to eligible traders worldwide



The startup raised its pre-seed round from Y Combinator and Pioneer Fund as part of Y Combinator’s Spring 2026 batch.



MochaTrade was founded by Utkarsh Sinha, Chetan Manda and Parth Maheshwari. It offers perpetual futures on US stocks, indices and commodities to eligible users, with markets designed to operate continuously and settle in real time.

The startup said it will use the capital to build its core perpetuals trading engine and risk infrastructure, and complete the regulatory and compliance groundwork required for launch in select jurisdictions. A portion of the fundraise will also support go-to-market efforts among active retail traders.

Gubbachhi, a Bengaluru-based children's toy brand, has raised Rs 1.5 crore as part of its pre-seed round, led by existing investor D2C Insider Super Angels. The round also saw participation from a few individual angels and operators.



Founded by the husband-wife duo Abhijith Shetty and Pallavi Shetty, Gubbachhi is an "India-inspired" toy brand. The capital will fund team expansion, product development, expansion of retail channels, and stronger marketing and community efforts.

Chiratae Ventures

Chiratae Ventures said it will invest in startups from its latest Sonic DeepTech batch following the programme’s Demo Day hosted in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The VC firm said the programme received thousands of applications.

Chiratae selected a focussed cohort of "high conviction" startups from a “competitive pool of applicants" and committed up to $10 million in investments. These selected companies are Ctrl B, Interact AI, SuprSend, TakeMe2Space and a stealth startup.