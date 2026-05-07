InMobi snaps up MobileAction to strengthen iOS growth, AI-led advertising

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Advertising-technology unicorn InMobi has acquired California-headquartered MobileAction, an AI-powered platform focused on iOS app growth, as the company looks to deepen its advertising and performance-marketing capabilities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, MobileAction offers app analytics, Apple Ads expertise and app store optimisation tools to help developers and marketers improve app visibility and user acquisition. Its platform is used by global brands including Google, Meta, DoorDash, Square, Zalando, Playtika and Priceline.

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The firm said that the acquisition will enhance InMobi's ability to help brands reach new app users across the iOS ecosystem through a mix of organic growth and AI-driven optimisation. It added that the acquisition also strengthens the company’s broader platform by combining its consumer offering Glance with MobileAction’s expertise in app discovery and performance marketing.

“As the advertising ecosystem shifts toward AI-led intelligence and platform-native expertise, marketers need partners who can deliver both scale and precision,” said Rohit Dosi, vice president and general manager at InMobi, adding that MobileAction is a "highly strategic addition" to InMobi Advertising.

MobileAction will continue to operate as a standalone platform following the acquisition, with its teams across the US, Europe and Turkey joining the InMobi Group. The company said it plans to invest further in product development and global expansion, focusing on markets including the US, APAC and MENA.

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InMobi, the country’s first unicorn that secured the coveted tag in 2011, is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO). The company, which operates across advertising and consumer platforms, has been expanding its AI-driven capabilities to strengthen its position in global digital advertising and commerce.

Prior to his, in 2021, it made a couple of acquisitions to fuel its expansion plans, including Shop101, a social commerce platform backed by venture capital firms such as Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners, and London-based insights platform for mobile app advertisers Appsumer.

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