Hypernorm AI, Hoola Health raise early-stage funding

Deeksha Senguttuvan, founder, Hoola Health

Hypernorm AI, a platform to help wealth advisors in their decision making, has secured a $2.2 million (around Rs 21 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by venture capital fund Capital 2B and SenseAI Ventures, an early-stage fund that backs AI first startups.

The round also saw participation from Boundless Ventures, iOPEX Technologies, and individual investors including Amit Sheth and Bhavin Manek.

It will use the capital to accelerate product development, expand its presence across the United States and other key markets, and strengthen its engineering and AI research teams as it builds a new category at the intersection of wealth management and artificial intelligence.

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Hypernorm AI was founded and led by former Meta executive Keyur Faldu. The company helps advisors identify which portfolios require attention, and generate recommendations aligned with client mandates across multiple asset classes.

Paediatric healthcare brand Hoola Health, formerly known as BabyMD, has raised $5 million (around Rs 48 crore) in fresh funding round led by venture capital firm Peak XV Partners.

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Existing investor W Health Ventures, and individual investors including Ashish Gupta, Abhishek Goyal and Bijou Kurien also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funds to expand into new markets, strengthen technological capabilities and scale up its integrated care model.

The startup, founded in 2024 by Deeksha Senguttuvan, is building an integrated paediatric care ecosystem that delivers consultations, vaccinations, developmental therapies and diagnostics in their child-first clinics combined with digital support systems designed around the evolving needs of children and parents.



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