Carlyle-controlled Viyash Scientific to acquire Italy-based pet healthcare firm

Carlyle-controlled Viyash Scientific Ltd, formerly known as SeQuent Scientific Ltd, is set to acquire an Italy-based animal health company as it looks to bolster its presence in the European market.

The Mumbai-listed company, through its step-down subsidiary Alivira Animal Health Ltd, has agreed to acquire Milan-headquartered BioForLife Italia, a marketer and distributor of animal health products, according to a stock exchange filing.

Viyash Scientific will pay €16.975 million (about Rs 187 crore) in cash for the acquisition. The deal is structured in two tranches, with an estimated €15 million payable at closing, which is expected within three months of signing the agreement. The remaining €1.975 million will be paid after 12 months, subject to occurrence of certain agreed conditions.

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Viyash Scientific said the acquisition will strengthen its presence in Italy’s animal health market through BioForLife’s established platform, customer reach and product capabilities.

Founded in 2010, BioForLife Italia offers animal health and veterinary products for domesticated animals. Its portfolio includes medicines, nutraceuticals and testing kits for pets. The company recorded revenue of about €9 million in 2025, up 8.4% from the previous year.

The latest deal follows the merger of Carlyle-backed Viyash Scientific and SeQuent Scientific, announced in 2024 and completed after receiving regulatory approvals last year, to create a larger animal pharmaceuticals platform.

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In December, Carlyle raised its stake in Viyash Scientific to 61.4% from around 52.3% through a share swap carried out as part of the merger.

The combined entity will continue to pursue inorganic growth to support its expansion.

"We are also actively evaluating selective inorganic opportunities to further strengthen our platform and create long-term value," said Hari Babu Bodepudi, Viyash Scientific Group CEO, in an investor presentation.

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