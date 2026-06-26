US-based Redesign Health teams up with Sky Impact to launch dedicated India fund

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US-based venture capital firm and startup studio Redesign Health plans to launch a dedicated India investment vehicle in partnership with Mumbai-based Sky Impact Capital.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York, Redesign Health has backed more than 60 companies, including virtual diagnostics and testing startup Vault Health, digital oncology platform Jasper Health, and Translucent AI, an agentic AI platform that helps hospitals manage financial operations.

Through the new fund, the firm will back founders building healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) companies for both Indian and global markets. The firm said India’s large and growing healthcare market, digital infrastructure, and deep pool of technical talent make it an interesting destination for healthcare-focussed investments.

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“India represents one of the most important opportunities in global healthcare and AI,” said Brett Shaheen, founder and chief executive officer of Redesign Health.

“The combination of engineering talent, clinical need, and system complexity creates the conditions to build solutions that are both locally transformative and globally relevant. We see an opportunity to partner with founders at the earliest stages and help them build companies that define the future of healthcare both within the country and at a global scale,” he added.

Sky Impact Capital, an operationally focussed investment firm, manages capital for prominent global institutions and family offices, and invests across healthcare, education, and consumer sectors.

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“We are excited to partner with Redesign Health, whose proven model brings a differentiated capability to the Indian market and is the right model to capitalize on India’s advantages to create and capture value in healthcare,” said Aakash Sachdev, founder and managing partner of Sky Impact Capital and co-founder and general partner of Redesign Health India.

“We believe we can work with exceptional founders, leverage technology to expand access and improve outcomes, and build leading healthcare companies for India and from India for the world,” he added.

The fund will invest in early-stage healthcare AI companies in India, with a focus on pre-seed and ideation-stage founders. It will work with founders from ideation through exit, helping companies refine concepts and navigate regulatory, reimbursement, and commercialization pathways, achieving product-market fit, providing go-to-market expertise and accelerating commercial traction.

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Redesign Health said it is also expanding its local team, advancing development partnerships, and building a pipeline of early-stage investment opportunities in India.

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