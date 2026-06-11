Yali Capital-backed 4baseCare extends Series B round with a cheque from GrowX
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Yali Capital-backed 4baseCare extends Series B round with a cheque from GrowX

By Roshan Abraham

  • 11 Jun 2026
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Yali Capital-backed 4baseCare extends Series B round with a cheque from GrowX
(Photo by Thirdman, from Pexels)

Precision oncology startup 4baseCare has secured an additional Rs 38 crore (nearly $4 million) as part of an extended Series B funding round, which included participation from new and existing investors. 

This fresh investment follows the Bengaluru-based startup raising a Rs 90-crore Series B funding round in January, which veteran investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi co-led. Existing investor Yali Capital also participated in that round.

As per a statement on Thursday, the company's extended round was led by GrowX Ventures and existing investors, bringing 4baseCare's total Series B raise to Rs 128 crore (around $13.4 million).

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With the closure of the extended round, 4baseCare plans to invest in geographic expansion and scaling up its tech platform OncoTwin.

"The additional capital will help us expand our genomics lab network globally and further scale up OncoTwin, our AI-based precision oncology platform,” said Hitesh Goswami, co-founder and CEO of 4baseCare.

4baseCare is expanding its hospital-linked genomics laboratory network across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Central Asia.

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“One of the biggest gaps in precision oncology today is the underrepresentation of non-Caucasian populations in genomic datasets, which limits the relevance of clinical decision-making," said Ashish Taneja, founder and CEO of GrowX Ventures. "4baseCare is addressing this through genomics infrastructure, clinically contextualised data, and AI-driven intelligence," he added.

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, the company aims to address gaps in population-relevant genomic data. It focusses on combining genomic testing with AI powered clinical intelligence for more personalised cancer treatment.

The company had previously raised Rs 50 crore in its Series A round led by Yali Capital, with participation from Infosys.

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4baseCareYali CapitalGrowX Ventures

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