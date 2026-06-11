Manam Chocolate, Dartle, others raise early-stage capital
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Manam Chocolate, Dartle, others raise early-stage capital

By Malvika Maloo

  • 11 Jun 2026
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Manam Chocolate, Dartle, others raise early-stage capital
Chaitanya Muppala, founder Manam Chocolate and CEO Distinct Origins

Homegrown premium brand Manam Chocolate has closed its Series A funding round, securing $9 million (around Rs 86 crore) in equity investment led by Omnivore with participation from its existing Turner Morrison consortium.

The funding will help the Hyderabad-based brand accelerate its expansion plans, with the launch of new retail spaces in the Delhi NCR region  in the course of the next 12 months.

Chaitanya Muppala, an accredited Level 3 Certified Chocolate Taster, set up Distinct Origins Private Limited  in 2021 and also established a fine flavour Cacao Fermentery in Tadikalapudi, West Godavari. Later that year, the company launched Manam as a brand, aiming to create a craft chocolate category in India. The parent company relies on a network of over 250  member farmers cultivating more than 3,000 acres of cacao farms in the West Godavari District for its supply chain. 

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Dartle, a business-to-business platform serving youth sports and football academies worldwide, has raised $100,000 (around Rs 96 lakh) in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

It will use the capital for Dartle’s go‑to‑market strategy, to accelerate US expansion and to strengthen the platform with AI integration. 

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The startup, operated by Roninaks Sports Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2019 by Nihal Pradeep, Swathi Krishnan and Nagaraj R Potti. It helps with the management of soccer academies. 

QubeHealth Pay, a healthcare payments platform, has closed its Series-A funding, bagging an undisclosed amount of capital at a valuation of Rs 416 crore. 

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Unicorn India Ventures, IA Growth Opportunities Fund, Brew Opportunities Fund, Finvolve Ventures, FirstPort Capital, Maithan Family Office and others participated in the round.

The startup integrates payments infrastructure, interest-free healthcare financing, insurance and healthcare providers into a single platform, so that its users can access any healthcare provider across India.

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Manam ChocolateDistinct Origins Pvt LtdOmnivoreDartleInflection Point VenturesQubeHealth PayUnicorn India VenturesIA Growth Opportunities FundBrew Opportunities fundFinvolve Ventures

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