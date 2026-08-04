Vaaree, GetVantage, Superleap, others pocket early-stage cheques

Vaaree founders Garima Vohra and Varun Vohra

Home décor marketplace Vaaree, MSME financing platform GetVantage, artificial intelligence-led customer relationship management (CRM) startup Superleap, agentic AI startup Kily, career platform Profound, legal AI startup Nyai and defence-tech startup Zoppler Systems have raised fresh funding.

Curated marketplace for home décor and furnishings Vaaree has raised Rs 65 crore (around $6.8 million in a Series A funding round led by Hero Enterprise and Cap Alpha Ventures. Existing investors, including Peak XV's Surge, PeerCapital, All In Capital, Better Capital, OTP Ventures and Kunal Shah, also backed the company.

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The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand Vaaree's fulfilment network, speed up deliveries and strengthen its AI powered home styling and product discovery platform, VibeCheck.

Founded in 2022 by Garima Vohra and Varun Vohra, Bengaluru-based Vaaree operates a curated marketplace for home décor, furnishings, kitchenware, lighting and other home products.

The platform partners with a select group of manufacturers and brands, focusing on quality and design.

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A fintech platform focussed on MSME financing GetVantage has raised Rs 63 crore (around $6.6 million) in a Series A round through a mix of equity and debt.

The round was anchored by banking veteran Rajeev Ahuja and operator-led investment firm SanRaj Group, with participation from existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Varanium Fintech Fund and VCMint.

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The fresh capital will expand the company's committed financing capacity beyond Rs 700 crore and strengthen its embedded financing platform.

Founded by Bhavik Vasa, Mumbai-based GetVantage provides cash flow based financing, term loans, business loans and merchant cash advances to small businesses. The company said it will use the funds to scale its Capital Gateway, an API-based platform that enables marketplaces, B2B e-commerce platforms and logistics companies to offer embedded financing to merchants.

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Enterprise AI CRM platform Superleap has raised Rs 36 crore (around $3.8 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Peak XV's Surge.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its enterprise go-to-market efforts, strengthen its AI-native CRM platform and accelerate product development.

Founded in 2024 by former Unacademy executives Subham Kumar Boundia, Alok Maurya and Saurabh Maheshwari, Superleap helps enterprises replace legacy CRM systems with an AI-native platform.

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The startup, which counts Razorpay, Aakash Education, MediBuddy, HCL GUVI, Cars24, PagarBook, Plum, Qube Cinema and Superhealth among its customers, said it has grown 10-fold over the past year.

Kily, an agentic enterprise AI startup, has raised Rs 30 crore (around $3.1 million) in a funding round led by Sorin Investments, with participation from Razorpay and Wyser Capital.

The company will use the capital to strengthen its product capabilities, expand go-to-market efforts and accelerate adoption among large consumer brands.

Founded in 2025 by Sankalp Mehrotra, Anurag Singh and Sharad Chitlangia, Kily develops AI agents that automate commerce operations and decision-making for brands across e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

The startup counts companies including ITC among its customers and helps brands manage operations across marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

AI-native professional networking and career platform Profound has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 14.3 crore) in a seed funding round from Stellaris Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital and a group of individual investors including Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy, former Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah, Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur, WhatsApp global head Kunal Shah and OfBusiness co-founder Bhuvan Gupta.

The company will use the capital to expand its engineering and product teams, strengthen its AI capabilities and develop its AI powered matching platform.

Founded by former Swiggy and Zomato executives Anuj Rathi and Prashant Parashar, Profound is building an AI-native platform that provides professionals with an AI representative to help identify career opportunities, facilitate introductions and build professional relationships.

Nyai, an AI-native legal technology startup, has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 14 crore) in a seed funding round from a consortium of Indian family offices, with participation from strategic individual investors.

The Pune-based company will use the fresh capital to expand its proprietary Indian legal corpus, strengthen its AI-powered compliance platform, and accelerate deployments across enterprises, law firms and regulated entities.

Founded in 2025 by Adv. Dr. Chinmay Bhosale and Vikrant Labde, Nyai provides an AI-native legal infrastructure platform designed for Indian enterprises.

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