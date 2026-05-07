Pronto snags $20 mn in extended Series B round as valuation doubles

A Pronto worker cleans a house in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Bhawika Chhabra

Home-services platform Pronto has raised $20 million (about Rs 190 crore) in an extended Series B round from Lachy Groom, an angel investor and co-founder of AI robotics company Physical Intelligence.

The fresh capital doubled its valuation to $200 million since March when the startup raised $25 million in its Series B round. That tranche was led by domestic growth-stage investment firm Epiq Capital and saw participation from its existing investors Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures.

“Pronto’s ambition is to build the world’s largest labor organization platform, starting with the country that has the largest and least structured labor market in the world. The work underneath that is genuinely hard and most attempts in adjacent categories have struggled with the operational discipline,” Groom said in a statement.

The startup will use the fresh capital to deepen its presence in its existing markets over the next six months.

Since closing its first tranche of funding, the company claims to have scaled its daily bookings to 26,000 from about 18,000. It has also expanded to new services including car washing and gardening in some micromarkets, and has piloted home cooking in Bengaluru.

“Organizing informal labor is going to be one of the defining shifts of the next decade in services. It is also one of the harder problems in the consumer economy. The work of the last year has been about that. The longer-term vision of Pronto is to be the world's largest labor organization platform,” said Anjali Sardana, founder and chief executive of Pronto.

Pronto, founded in 2024 by Sardana, offers a 10-minute, shift-based model for on-demand home services for urban households. The platform connects households with trained, background-‘verified professionals for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing and basic meal prep. It operates on a hyperlocal hub-and-spoke model.

It bagged $11 million (around Rs 96 crore) in Series A funding last August, led by General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital, when its valuation was pegged at $45 million. Its valuation has since more than quadrupled.