Pramatra Space, GIVA, TIST snag funding; Ziptrrip, Voy strike M&As

Cybersecurity firm Pramatra Space, jewellery brand GIVA, and media startup TIST, have secured funding in various early-stage rounds.

Meanwhile, Ziptrrip and UK-headquartered Voy have struck acquisition deals in India.

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Pramatra Space, a Bengaluru-based quantum security venture, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by Seafund Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Rebalance, Magnivia Ventures along with its partner Peaceful Progress Fund, and from angel investors including Pixxel Space founder Awais Ahmed.

The capital raised will be deployed to advance its photonics integrated circuit (PIC) chip toward flight qualification and accelerate product development, the startup said.

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Founded in 2023 by Richa Hukumchand and Vinay Hukumchand, Pramatra Space is building hybrid satellite and terrestrial systems for global quantum-secure communications. Its technologies use quantum key distribution (QKD) to securely generate and distribute encryption keys for data centres and space infrastructure.

Jewellery brand GIVA said actor Kriti Sanon has joined the company as a brand ambassador and strategic investor.

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The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GIVA is an omnichannel jewellery brand rapidly expanding its footprint across silver jewellery, gold, and lab-grown diamonds. It currently operates over 300 stores across India and Sri Lanka.

TIST Media

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TIST Media, a Mumbai-based creator economy company, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round, which valued the company at $5.9 million post-money.

The round was led by Sthira Partners.

Through its flagship TIST app, the company brings creators and brands together across India and the world through structured partnerships, seamless payments, and measurable, meaningful collaborations.

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The funding will be deployed towards team expansion, deepening of product infrastructure through TIST app, and scaling brand and creator partnerships across India and the world.

Ziptrrip

Ziptrrip, an AI-powered corporate travel and expense management platform, has acquired HelloTravel Online Pvt Ltd.

The acquisition marks the expansion of Ziptrrip's presence across business leisure, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and experiential travel segments.

Ziptrrip has facilitated over two lakh trips across more than 650 corporates. The platform focuses on streamlining corporate travel through automation, policy-led bookings and AI-driven insights that help optimize cost and efficiency.

HelloTravel offers over two lakh experience-led travel packages and has built a community of more than 1.5 million organic followers. Its network of travel agents and destination management companies provides Ziptrrip with immediate scale and reach in MICE, business leisure and experience travel.

Voy

Voy, a UK-based digital healthcare company, has acquired EarlyFit, an Indian online weight-loss platform.

The acquisition marks Voy’s entry into India, which has an obese population of around 150 million, the company said.

Since raising a $120 million non-equity growth facility from General Catalyst in 2025, Voy has inked several acquisitions. It has entered Germany through the acquisition of Formel Skin and has also acquired Morelife, Menopause Care, and Optimale.

EarlyFit has been rebranded as Voy India, which will continue to serve patients across the country through a network of more than 20 endocrinologists and nutritionists led by Saptarshi Bhattacharya, along with EarlyFit co-founders Parth Chopra and Saloni Paliwal.

Voy India will initially focus on weight loss and obesity care, led by affordable generic semaglutide offerings, while gradually expanding into broader therapeutic areas using Voy’s global clinical expertise. Over time, it is expected to launch hair loss, dermatology, menopause, hormone and testosterone replacement therapy, bringing learnings from global markets to India.

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