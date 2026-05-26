Bertelsmann India bets on Fairdeal.Market; Quantum Tiger, Flexprice, Yogo snag funding

Fairdeal co-founders Yash Bansal (left) and Prateek Bansal

Quick commerce platform Fairdeal.Market, billing infrastructure startup Flexprice, AI startup Quantum Tiger, footwear brand Yoho and electric mobility firm SunCharge Motors have raised early-stage funding.

Fairdeal.Market, a B2B quick commerce platform for neighborhood retailers, has raised $15 million (about Rs 143 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments.

Advertisement

WaterBridge Ventures returned as a cornerstone investor from the seed round while Incubate Asia Fund also participated, the startup said in a statement.

The company said it currently operates across Delhi-NCR and is expanding its retailer network, dark store footprint, and brand partnerships. It will use the fresh capital to scale dark-store operations across dense urban clusters, strengthen technology and data infrastructure, deepen retailer engagement, and expand last-mile delivery capabilities.

Fairdeal is a quick commerce platform which delivers more than 1,000 stock-keeping units to over 20,000 retailers across Delhi-NCR within 60 minutes.

Advertisement

Quantum Tiger

Quantum Tiger, an AI-native intelligence company building next-generation operational intelligence infrastructure, said it has raised pre-seed funding at a valuation of $2 million.

The round was backed by a prominent Middle East-based family office, the company said, without disclosing the investment amount or the investor’s identity.

Advertisement

Founded in Kolkata, Quantum Tiger is developing an intelligence operating system that combines graph memory systems, adaptive risk analysis, contextual AI reasoning, and intelligence workflows to support strategic decision-making across increasingly complex operational environments.

The company’s platform enables organizations to ingest, connect, and analyze documents, operational reports, communications, intelligence feeds, and enterprise knowledge systems within a unified AI-native workspace.

Flexprice

Advertisement

Open-source usage billing infrastructure platform Flexprice has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Shastra VC, co-led by People Group founder Anupam Mittal and TDV Partners.

Flexprice's platform handles real-time usage ingestion, complex entitlement management, and continuously evolving pricing logic without forcing companies into rigid workflows or opaque systems. The startup was founded in late 2024. It is headquartered in New Delhi, and has teams in San Francisco and Bengaluru.

Yoho

Advertisement

Direct-to-consumer footwear brand Yoho has secured funding to accelerate its offline expansion and double down on its category growth.

The round comprises Rs 15 crore in equity and Rs 8 crore in debt, led by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) and former SoftBank executive Rajeev Misra. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also invested.

With this latest round, the Delhi-based startup has raised Rs 75 crore in cumulative funding.

Founded by Ahmad Hushsham and Prateek Singhal, Yoho offers casual and formal footwear for both men and women. It will deploy the fresh capital toward expanding its offline retail footprint and scaling its performance running range.

SunCharge Motors

SunCharge Motors has netted an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by JITO Incubation & Innovation Foundation (JIIF). Some angel investors also joined the round.

Founded by Sanskar Modi, the company is focused on developing solar-integrated electric mobility systems aimed at reducing dependency on external charging infrastructure.

Share article on Leave Your Comments