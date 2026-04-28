Susquehanna VC, Mirae Asset, Bertelsmann co-lead Snabbit’s Series D funding

Aayush Agarwal, founder and CEO, Snabbit

Home services platform Snabbit has raised $56 million (around Rs 528.9 crore) in its Series D funding round, co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments’ Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments.

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed also participated in the round, along with new investor FJ Labs. The latest round comes about six months after Snabbit’s Series C financing and takes the company’s total funding to $112 million.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to deepen operations in existing markets, expand into new cities, and scale high-frequency service categories, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

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Founded by Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit operates a hyperlocal marketplace for on-demand home services. The platform claims it currently delivers over 40,000 jobs daily across five cities and 140 micro-markets, supported by a network of more than 15,000 service professionals. It also crossed one million monthly jobs in March 2026.

“We see this fundraise as a mandate, not a milestone. We're building for one of the largest behaviour shifts in Indian consumer life, bringing a daily, in-home service category onto a marketplace for the first time, and creating scalable economic opportunities for tens of thousands of women in the process,” said Aayush Agarwal, founder and chief executive of Snabbit.

“This capital lets us build India's largest home services marketplace, with the ability to anchor a much larger consumer platform over time,” he added.

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The company said it has scaled its daily jobs from fewer than 400 to over 40,000 in the past year, driven by a strategy focused on building density in micro-markets rather than expanding rapidly across cities. It claims this approach has improved unit economics, reduced customer acquisition costs, and increased repeat usage.

Snabbit operates with an all-women workforce of service professionals and has introduced safety features such as real-time tracking and emergency support under its “Snabbit Kavach” initiative.

The startup said it will continue to focus on building category leadership through operational depth, technology, and disciplined expansion as it scales its presence across India.

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Puneet Kumar, chief executive of Mirae Asset Venture Investments, India, said that Snabbit represents “a generational opportunity” to back a consumer platform tackling everyday challenges faced by households.

Bhavanipratap Rana, investment advisor at Susquehanna VC, said home services is one of India’s largest and most underpenetrated consumer categories, but also one of the hardest to organize well. “What stood out to us about Snabbit is the team’s ability to pair strong customer pull with disciplined execution, market by market,” said Rana.

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