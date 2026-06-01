Vertex Ventures leads Anveshan’s Series B funding round

Anveshan co-founders (from left) Akhil Kansal, Kuldeep Parewa, and Aayushi Khandelwal

Direct-to-consumer food and nutrition brand Anveshan has raised Rs 150 crore ($15.8 million) in a Series B funding round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, with participation from the International Finance Corporation, Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety and existing investors including Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Force Ventures, and boAt co-founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen manufacturing, accelerate product development, and expand its presence across offline and digital channels.

Anveshan also plans to invest in sourcing, infrastructure and testing capabilities while deepening partnerships with micro entrepreneurs and traditional producers.

Advertisement

The company last raised Rs 48 crore in April 2025 in a round led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, with participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Titan Capital and Force Ventures, as well as individual investors Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta. Prior to that, the company had secured $2 million in a pre-Series A round led by DSG Consumer Partners in September 2022.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Guwahati alumni Kuldeep Parewa, Akhil Kansal and Aayushi Khandelwal, Anveshan sells minimally processed food products including A2 bilona ghee, cold-pressed oils and raw honey.

“India’s food and nutrition market is premiumising, with consumers seeking greater transparency, quality and trust in the products they consume. Anveshan has been able to build strong consumer affinity by maintaining its core of traditional nutrition with a highly scalable and technology-enabled proprietary supply chain,” said Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures South East Asia and India.

Advertisement

The company said it is currently operating at an annual revenue run rate of Rs 280-300 crore and is targeting more than Rs 1,000 crore in revenue over the next 24-30 months. Its growth strategy includes expanding its atta portfolio, strengthening owned digital channels and scaling offline distribution.

“This investment will help us strengthen our manufacturing and sourcing ecosystem, expand into newer categories, and make high-quality, clean food products accessible to a much larger consumer base across the country,” co founder and chief executive officer Parewa said.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments