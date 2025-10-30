Bertelsmann India Investments leads Snabbit’s Series C Round

Aayush Agarwal, founder and CEO, Snabbit

Bengaluru-based home services startup Snabbit has raised $30 million (around Rs 265 crore) in a Series C round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with participation from existing investors Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

This is the company’s third fundraise in nine months, bringing its total funding to $55 million (around Rs 487 crore) since launch. Prior to this, the company raised $19 million in its Series B funding round led by Lightspeed, and $5.5 million in its Series A round.

Snabbit runs an on-demand home services platform that connects users with trained professionals for daily household chores, including cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. The company operates on a hyperlocal model that relies on dense residential clusters and time-based pricing to ensure quick delivery and consistent service quality.

“This round makes us incredibly well capitalised in a category we’ve been leading from the front,” said Aayush Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Snabbit.

“What started as an idea in 2024 is now India’s fastest-growing consumer category. In less than five months, we’ve scaled from under 1,000 to over 10,000 jobs a day, powered by a 100% women-led fleet of 5,000 experts who are redefining dignity and inclusion for a workforce long overlooked,” Agarwal added.

“Bertelsmann’s investment in Snabbit reflects our commitment to backing businesses that scale with purpose and are solving real problems for consumers while making a positive impact,” said Rohit Sood, partner, Bertelsmann India Investments.

Rahul Taneja, partner at Lightspeed, added, “High-frequency home services is truly the most under-penetrated, unorganised large category in the Indian ecosystem, yet to be meaningfully solved. Snabbit was the first to market and has innovated to bring the best quality experience to consumers’ lives.”

With the new funding, Snabbit plans to expand its presence across more micro-markets and enter adjacent categories such as cooks, child care, and elderly care. The company recently relocated its headquarters to Bengaluru and currently operates in five major cities.

Founded in 2024, Snabbit says it completed over three lakh jobs in October and now runs a 5,000-member fleet of trained professionals. The company aims to formalise India’s largely unorganised home services market while improving access to flexible, better-paying work for women across urban areas.

