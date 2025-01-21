Snabbit, BPR Hub, Chelvies Coffee, others grab early-stage funding

Aayush Agarwal, founder and CEO, Snabbit

Quick-service app Snabbit, compliance management platform BPR Hub, coffee chain Chelvies Coffee, Postudio and JoySpoon have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

Quick-services app Snabbit has raised $5.5 million (Rs 47.5 crore) in a Series A investment round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners, an existing investor.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from some angel investors, including Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal and Niraj Singh, Snabbit said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based startup, which provides on-demand home services, last year raised funding of around $1 million from Nexus, which has backed quick-commerce firm Zepto.

Snabbit runs a platform to provide household-related services within 15 minutes to handle multiple chores such as general cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. It was founded in 2024 by Aayush Agarwal, who earlier served as chief of staff at Zepto, driving its fundraising efforts and leading strategic projects.

Advertisement

BPR Hub, a compliance management platform for manufacturers, has raised $2.6 million seed funding in a round co-led by early-stage venture capital firms Accel and Kae Capital.

The startup, which has offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru, said the funds will be deployed to chart out its international expansion, recruit more staff, and develop new product features for compliance management solutions.

Advertisement

The two lead investors were joined by several angel investors, the company said, adding that it seeks rapid expansion across India and North America.

BPR was founded by Teja Edara, Milanjeet Singh, and Vinodh Peddi in 2024. The startup claims its platform automates up to 80% of quality, compliance, and governance tasks, reducing certification time by 40%, to help small and medium-sized manufacturers navigate complex regulatory landscape.

Advertisement

Chelvies Coffee, a coffee chain operating in six locations across Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad, has secured $1 million in an early-stage funding round led by Endurance Capital, with an additional debt financing of $500,000 currently under process.

With the fresh capital, the company plans to operate in 30 high-street locations across major Indian metros by 2026, boost existing supply chain infrastructure, develop proprietary food production systems, and strengthen its operational teams.

Chelvies was founded by Dhruv Singh in 2023. Through the six high-street locations across, it claims to have achieved a monthly run rate of Rs 1.3 crore with profitability at each store level.

Advertisement

Postudio has got $1 million funding in a pre-seed fround led by media-focused venture capital firm Audacity Venture Capital.

Cloud-based post-production software startup said it will use the fresh funds to scale-up the business, product development and expand its team. It plans to launch in the US market in the second half of 2025.

The firm was set up by Harish Prabhu and Dhawal Gusain. Postudio offers a software as a service (SaaS) post-production studio, completely on the cloud and on-demand.

oySpoon

Mouth freshener brand JoySpoon has raised Rs 56 lakhs in its ongoing seed round, bringing the total funding to Rs 1.81 crore

The Ahmedabad-based company offers a health-focused version of traditional mouth fresheners called mukhwas. The brand had previously raised Rs 1.25 crore from early-stage investor 100X.VC.

The funding round was led by Dishit Nathwani, director at Gulab Oils, with participation from Prateek Toshniwal of Ivy Growth Associates, Abhinav Jain and Ankit Jain, finance chiefs at CoinDCX and PharmEasy and few others.

JoySpoon was founded by husband-wife duo Vaishali Mehta and Yash Mehta.

Share article on Leave Your Comments