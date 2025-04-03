Alienkind, Perkant Tech, DriverShaab net early-stage funding to drive growth

Perkant Tech co-founders Lokant Jain (left) and Saniya Jeswani

Juice brand Alienkind, med-tech platform Perkant Tech, and B2B mobility solutions provider DriverShaab have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.



Alienkind

Juice brand Alienkind has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10.2 crore) in a seed funding round led by Super.Money’s founder Prakash Sikaria, Flipkart’s senior vice president Ravi Iyer, Bain & Company executive Arpan Sheth, among others.

The funding round values Alienkind at $10 million, according to the company’s statement.

The investment will support Alienkind’s expansion, allowing it to scale its operations across key metropolitan cities in India as part of its first phase of growth.



Perkant Tech

Perkant Tech, a med-tech multi-disease prognostic health platform, has raised Rs 6.6 crore in a seed funding round led by YourNest Venture Capital. The round includes contributions of Rs 5 crore from YourNest, Rs 1 crore from the Government of India’s Atal New India Challenge (AIM, NITI Aayog), Rs 35 lakh from Villgro Foundation, and Rs 25 lakh from accelerator Sanchi Connect.

Founded in 2020 by Lokant Jain and Saniya Jeswani, Indore-based Perkant Tech offers a medical device suite with AI-augmented health solutions designed to provide individuals and healthcare providers with real-time, predictive health insights. These insights range from preventative screenings to comprehensive monitoring.

The funding will help enhance Perkant Tech’s AI-powered prognostic technology, accelerate R&D efforts, and support market expansion and customer acquisition strategies as it gears up for a commercial launch. Additionally, the funds will be allocated towards technology upgrades and software development to ensure seamless integration, real-time updates, and personalized health insights, the company said.

Kolkata-based DriverShaab, a B2B mobility solutions provider, has raised Rs 2.82 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Firstport Capital and Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funding will help DriverShaab scale its driver aggregation platform, enhance operational excellence, and strengthen its technology infrastructure, it said in a statement.

The company offers on-demand driver services, logistics support, and employee transportation solutions for businesses. It aims to streamline driver aggregation and fleet operations, making them more reliable and efficient.

The company claims to have facilitated transactions worth Rs 26 crore since its inception in 2019. It specializes in cab services, delivery logistics, and employee transportation for businesses across India.

