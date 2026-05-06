MedVital, BigEndian, Vobiz.ai, JobsUPI, PinSec bag early-stage funding

MedVital's team

Medtech company MedVital, fabless semiconductor startup BigEndian, AI infrastructure startup Vobiz.ai, job-search platform JobsUPI, and financial services startup PinSec.AI have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said.

MedVital has raised Rs 18 crore ($1.9 million) in a growth funding round led by Alkemi Growth Capital as it scales its presence across hospitals in India. The round saw participation from Sanjay Arora, Shubhan Ventures, and existing investors. The latest round follows the startup’s previous funding, which was led by 4point0 Health Ventures.

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The medtech firm focuses on skin repair and regeneration. It said the capital raised will support expansion, accelerate product development, build proprietary capabilities across devices, biomaterials, and biologics, and strengthen supply chain efficiency and unit economics.

Founded in 2024, MedVital operates in advanced wound care through its NoWound portfolio, which includes Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) and a chitosan-based liquid bandage designed for hospital settings. The company develops medical technologies spanning devices, biomaterials, and integrated care protocols. It claims to have established early clinical traction with adoption across over 200 corporate and public healthcare institutions.

BigEndian

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Early-stage investment platform IAN Group has led a $6 million funding round in BigEndian Semiconductors through its IAN Alpha Fund.

IAN Group invested in the startup along with Vertex Ventures SEA, IvyCap Ventures, and other angel investors.

BigEndian will deploy the capital across chip design, team expansion, and tapeout cycles, a significant capital-intensive and critical stages in semiconductor development.

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The company is also building cross-border partnerships, particularly in Taiwan, to bridge design and manufacturing.

Founded in 2024, BigEndian is developing System-on-Chips (SoCs) focused on AI Vision applications that enable machines to process and interpret visual data instantly. These are critical for applications such as smart surveillance, autonomous systems, industrial automation, and connected devices.

Vobiz.ai

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Vobiz.ai, a telephony infrastructure platform for voice-based AI products, has raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica VC Fund to strengthen its engineering and go-to-market capabilities. The company aims to achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $5 million.

Founded by Suman Gandham and Vikash Srivastava, Vobiz offers instant Direct Inward Dialing (DID) provisioning, low-latency SIP trunking, real-time streaming, noise cancellation, and compliance automation, enabling developers to integrate voice AI in minutes.

JobsUPI

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JobsUPI closed its pre-seed round of $250,000 with investments from IIMA Ventures and prominent angel investors such as PolicyBazaar co-founder Alok Bansal, Magicpin founder Anshoo Sharma, Taggd executive Amit Jain, and Hecttor.ai cofounder Manoj Sinsinwar, among others.

The platform, which is currently live, will focus its expansion efforts in North India, and seeks to expand to additional regions in the coming months. The funding will also support product capabilities and scale distribution, in addition to expanding into new geographies.

Founded by Shrey Bansal, JobsUPI is building a “quick commerce for jobs” model, aiming to enable hiring in as little as 30 minutes. The multilingual, multimodal voice AI-powered employment platform is built on an open network architecture, designed to improve access to employment opportunities for blue-collar and skilled workers across India.

PinSec.AI

PinSec.AI, the AI-native financial services arm of the FPL Group of Companies, secured Rs 5 crore in funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals as part of its seed round.

PinSec.AI, founded by CEO Sai Krishna Sekar, is raising more capital in an ongoing funding round. The proceeds from this round will fund four strategic priorities: strengthening the proprietary technology infrastructure, meeting regulatory licensing and compliance capital requirements, acquiring senior talent across research and wealth advisory functions, and funding the regional rollout across South India's financial hubs.

The company is an AI-native quantitative fund and financial services platform serving wealth management firms. Launched in 2024 and backed by the FPL Group of Companies, PinSec operates PinSec.ai, a fully proprietary AI-powered trading and investment engine. The company is also rolling out an advisory platform serving HNI and institutional clients.

Aurm

Aurm, a Bengaluru-based startup offering bank locker infrastructure for urban residents, banks and corporate campuses, has secured Rs 42 crore in a Series A round from the sustainability-focused VC platform Earth Fund, along with Sattva Ventures and other angel investors.

Aurm, led by Vijay Arisetty, was founded in 2023. This investment will support Aurm in scaling its tech-enabled vaulting solutions and developing secure storage through automation and enhanced accessibility, the startup said.

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