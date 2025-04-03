Peak XV Partners leads $40-mn Series B in Scapia
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Peak XV Partners leads $40-mn Series B in Scapia

Peak XV Partners leads $40-mn Series B in Scapia

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 Apr 2025
Peak XV Partners leads $40-mn Series B in Scapia
Anil Goteti, CEO, Scapia

Travel fintech startup Scapia said it has raised $40 million (Rs 342.6 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors such as Elevation Capital, Z47, and Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Capital.  

The company plans to use the funds to strengthen its team, enhance product offerings, leverage AI, and accelerate its growth.  

Scapia specializes in co-branded credit cards designed primarily for travel, catering to the needs of Gen Z and millennials. The card offers various benefits and is tailored for young, tech-savvy travelers.  

Advertisement

"Over the past three years, we have focused on creating exceptional travel products, forging strong banking partnerships, and building a talented team. This has rapidly positioned Scapia as the preferred co-branded card and travel app for Gen Z and millennials in India,” said Anil Goteti, founder and chief executive officer of Scapia. 

The card comes with no joining or annual fees, no foreign exchange markup, and rewards that enhance the travel experience.  

"Millennials and Gen Z are turning travel into a guilt-free, all-pleasure experience, which is setting the stage for rapid growth in the travel industry in India. Scapia is uniquely positioned to fuel this revolution by merging a booming travel market with an untapped credit card market to offer a unique and delightful experience to this customer base," said Tejeshwi Sharma, managing director at Peak XV. 

Advertisement

Developed in partnership with Federal Bank, Scapia’s co-branded card offers complimentary unlimited domestic lounge access and airport privileges based on qualifying monthly spend.  

Cardholders receive a 10% reward on all transactions, with an enhanced 20% reward on travel bookings made through Scapia. The app also stands out for its competitive pricing, customer-friendly cancellation and rescheduling policies, and flexible payment options, including the “travel now, pay later” feature.  

In 2023, Scapia had raised $23 million in its Series A round from VC firms, including Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures, Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), and Tanglin Venture Partners. Earlier in 2023, it also secured $9 million in seed funding from Z47, Tanglin Venture Partners, 3STATE Ventures, and angel investor Keki Mistry of HDFC Ltd. 

Advertisement
ScapiaPeak XV PartnersElevation CapitalZ473State Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jungle Ventures leads Series E funding in Pratilipi as Chinese VCs exit

TMT

Jungle Ventures leads Series E funding in Pratilipi as Chinese VCs exit

Premium
Family office joins CaratLane co-founder's VC firm, Multiply Ventures for new deal

TMT

Family office joins CaratLane co-founder's VC firm, Multiply Ventures for new deal

Premium
What's at stake for VCs, angel investors as BluSmart ride gets bumpier?

Finance

What's at stake for VCs, angel investors as BluSmart ride gets bumpier?

Outsourcing firm WNS fields takeover interest

TMT

Outsourcing firm WNS fields takeover interest

Avataar bets on Chef Robotics; Stance Health, RapidClaims, seven others snag funding

TMT

Avataar bets on Chef Robotics; Stance Health, RapidClaims, seven others snag funding

Pro
Did GEF Capital meet the benchmark in full exit from IPO-bound tech company?

TMT

Did GEF Capital meet the benchmark in full exit from IPO-bound tech company?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW