EQT-controlled IGT Solutions acquires UK-based digital transformation firm

Premium
IGT Solutions, a digital solutions provider controlled by private equity major EQT, has acquired a UK-based digital transformation firm, VCCircle has learnt. IGT Solutions offers digital services, including business process management across e-commerce, internet, travel and consumer sectors. It relies heavily on its top five hospitality clients, which together contribute nearly ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.