Tata Consultancy to acquire US firm Coastal Cloud for $700 mn

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has agreed to acquire US-based AI-advisory and services company Coastal Cloud Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries in an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of $700 million (about Rs 6,315 crore).

Coastal Cloud is a top partner with the US-based cloud customer relationship management platform Salesforce. It also counts Salesforce Ventures, the corporate VC arm of Salesforce, as an investor.

The transaction, which is TCS' largest acquisition, is likely to be completed by January 31, 2026, India’s biggest IT services exporter said in a statement.

The announcement comes almost two months after TCS said it would acquire another Salesforce partner, ListEngage MidCo and its subsidiary, in an all-cash deal worth $72.8 million. TCS is now acquiring Coastal Cloud through ListEngage.

The Mumbai-listed company said that, with these two acquisitions, it will rank among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms in the world. It said the latest acquisition will bring together comprehensive, multi-cloud Salesforce expertise across industries globally.

“With enhanced talent and complementary delivery capabilities, TCS is now better equipped to deliver stronger client outcomes and accelerate growth across all key global markets,” the firm said in a statement.

“By adding over 400 multi-cloud specialists with deep industry expertise, we are strengthening our advisory and business consulting capabilities and enhancing our AI and data offerings,” said Aarthi Subramanian, chief operating officer at Tata Consultancy Services.

Coastal Cloud was founded in 2012 by Eric Berridge, a Salesforce veteran, scaling category-leading Salesforce services ventures. In FY24, its revenue was $132 million, compared with $119 million in FY23.

“Our team’s Salesforce and multicloud expertise, combined with TCS’ global reach, advanced AI capabilities and enterprise scale solutions, will allow us to support customers across a broader spectrum of transformation needs,” said Berridge.