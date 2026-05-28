C2i Semiconductors, Bucketlistt, two others secure funding

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Semiconductor power solutions startup C2i, experience marketplace Bucketlistt, home services platform Eazzy, and drone avionics platform ZeroDrag have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds.

TDK Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in C2i Semiconductors, a startup running a software-driven voltage regulator (VR) platform, as part of its $16.7 million (Rs 160 crore) Series A funding round.

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The round also saw participation from Peak XV Partners and other prominent semiconductor industry leaders.

The Bengaluru-based startup is solving growing power consumption challenges in data centers.

Founded in 2024 by former Texas Instruments engineers, including Ram Anant, C2i Semiconductors focuses on high-efficiency lateral power delivery and voltage regulators for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. The platform offers improved efficiency, reduces heat, and supports AI accelerators.

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Bucketlistt has secured Rs 1.07 crore in a pre-seed angel funding round at a post-money valuation of Rs 10.07 crore. The round included participation from a group of angel investors including Arvind Choudhar, Aenik Shah, Kartik Khatri, and Yash Mehta.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology stack, expand its operator network across key destinations, accelerate customer acquisition, and build out its team.

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Founded by Shubham Makhecha, Nitant Desai, and Divyam Shah, Bucketlistt is building a curated marketplace for verified experiences across India, ranging from bungee jumping and river rafting to spiritual and immersive local experiences. The company has also launched OkGhumo, an ERP and CRM platform designed for experience and activity operators to manage bookings, operations, and finances.

Home services platform Eazzy has raised over $440,000 in an angel round from undisclosed industry founders and corporate leaders.

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The company plans to use the investment to bolster its technology platform, expand operations across the National Capital Region (NCR), and build an AI-powered home services ecosystem.

It will also use the capital to develop advanced AI-driven service solutions, set up experiential training centres, build stronger teams, and scale operations across key micro markets in NCR.

Currently, Eazzy offers AC and appliance repair and maintenance services in Gurugram. It is now preparing to expand into multiple new categories over the coming months.

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The startup was founded by Saurabh Luthra and Aksh Chauhan, who have experience across consumer businesses, re-commerce, retail, and large-scale service ecosystems.

ZeroDrag, a provider of drone avionics and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sub-components, has raised Rs 6.5 crore in funding from Transition VC.

The funding will accelerate ZeroDrag's R&D capabilities, scale manufacturing capacity, strengthen testing and quality infrastructure, improve supply chain stability, and speed up the development of next-generation UAV avionics for Indian and global markets.

Founded by Amit Nimje and Shantanu Bhede, ZeroDrag focuses on building the core electronics layer that powers drones, including autopilots, motor controllers, GNSS modules, communication systems, telemetry systems, and payload integrations.

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