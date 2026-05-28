Byju's founder to appeal Singapore court order in dispute over QIA loan

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran | Credit: Reuters

Byju Raveendran, founder of Indian educational technology firm Byju's, plans to appeal over a contempt of court order issued in Singapore in a dispute related to the default of a loan received from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), his lawyer Michael McNutt said in a statement on Wednesday.

McNutt said the default on the loan was caused by the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings in India against Byju's.

The order issued by a Singapore court related to a $150 million loan from the QIA to a Singapore-based investment firm, where Raveendran was the guarantor, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

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The QIA approached a Singapore court and Raveendran was asked to repay the loan in 2025, the source added.

In a statement on Wednesday, Raveendran said lenders had "agreed in principle" to a settlement.

"QIA is happy with the court ruling," a spokesperson for the firm said.

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The Byju's founder was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay costs of 90,000 Singapore dollars ($70,000), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Byju's became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering online education courses. Its valuation shot up to $22 billion in 2022.

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