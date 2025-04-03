India’s top-funded startups improve cash flow but there is still a long way to go

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

India’s top-funded technology startups continued to spend more cash on their core business operations than they generated from those activities in the year through March 2024, according to a study by VCCircle. The study, which captured the financials of the 50 highest-funded technology and tech-oriented startups backed by marquee venture capital ......