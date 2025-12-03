Moonrider, Mannjal, ReplyAll, Superhealth bag funding

Mannjal's founders

Electric tractor maker Moonrider, fintech startup Mannjal, clothing brand ReplyAll, and hospital operator Superhealth have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said.

Moonrider has raised $6 million (Rs 54.1 crore) in a Series A round led by deeptech-focused fund pi Ventures, with participation from Singularity AMC and existing investors Advantedge Founders and Micelio Fund.

Founded in 2023 by Anoop Srikantaswamy, the Bengaluru-based company focuses on developing heavy-duty electric tractors designed to reduce farming costs and improve operational efficiency for farmers and fleet operators.

Mannjal has raised Rs 17.5 crore ($1.9 million) in seed funding led by Arali Ventures and B Capital, with participation from Sparrow Capital and Gemba Capital.

The startup said the investment will help accelerate product innovation and expand its lender network. Mannjal is building next-generation fintech rails that help financial institutions distribute impact-led and priority sector-linked credit products at scale.

Founded in 2023 in Bengaluru by CEO Prashant Adurty, CBO Aman Bhargava and CTO Harshit Lingamneni, the platform enables lenders to originate, distribute, manage and finance impact-linked, priority sector loans.

Clothing brand ReplyAll has secured Rs 6.8 crore in its maiden funding round led by Sparrow Capital and Antler India, with participation from a network of angel investors. Bharat Founders Fund and DeVC also participated in the round.

Founded by Rushabh Sanghavi, ReplyAll debuted with a line of all-day clothing for men, introducing silhouettes designed for the Indian context using fabrics engineered specifically for the Indian climate.

Superhealth, a healthcare platform operating a network of hospitals, has bagged an undisclosed amount in funding from the family office of cricketer MS Dhoni and Panthera Peak Capital. The company has also launched its flagship facility in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

WIth an aim to establish a network of 100 hospitals spanning 5,000 beds across the country in the next five years, the company plans to open the first 10 hospitals in Bengaluru. It offers outpatient and inpatient services across specialties, including cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, gastroenterology, urology and others.

Superhealth also offers VIP passes for families to get access to doctors for up to four members with unlimited consultations and any test or scan prescribed by its doctors, including MRIs.

