Blackstone-backed AirTrunk to invest $21 bn in India data centre

Robin Khuda, AirTrunk's founder and CEO | Credit: Company

Australia's AirTrunk has signed a letter of intent for land allotment in India's western state of Maharashtra for a data centre where it will invest $21.05 billion, the state's chief minister said in a post on X.

Here are some details:

The data center will be located in the Raigad Penn Growth Centre, which lies on the outskirts of the financial capital Mumbai, and will have 3 GW capacity.

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AirTrunk is backed by U.S.-based investment firm Blackstone.

The firm has data centres in Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

More than $630 billion worth of investments are expected from U.S. tech giants this year as India is offering tax breaks for foreign firms operating from domestic data centres.

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India's biggest conglomerates are also stepping up a push into AI and data infrastructure with Reliance and Adani committing about $110 billion and $100 billion, respectively, in February.

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