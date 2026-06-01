MediElaj raises early-stage funding; Scripbox strikes M&A
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MediElaj raises early-stage funding; Scripbox strikes M&A

By Aman Rawat

  • 01 Jun 2026
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MediElaj raises early-stage funding; Scripbox strikes M&A
(L to R) Ravi Kohli, founder of Bluechip Capital, and Atul Shinghal, founder and CEO of Scripbox

Healthtech startup MedPredict Pvt. Ltd has launched MediElaj, which brings together an  AI-powered healthcare app and a network of smart diagnostic kiosks, and has raised $100,000 (around Rs 95 lakh) from friends and family to support its growth. 

The Gurugram-based company said its founders have also invested nearly $500,000 in building the technology platform and expanding the kiosk network, among other things.  

The startup aims to improve access to primary healthcare in tier II and tier III towns, and rural regions through AI-assisted health screenings, non-invasive diagnostics, digital health records and conversational healthcare support.

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Founded by Debjit Patra, MediElaj is developing an integrated app and kiosk ecosystem designed to deliver preventive healthcare and early diagnosis services to underserved communities. 

Wealth management firm Scripbox has acquired the mutual fund distribution business of Delhi-NCR-based Bluechip Capital for an undisclosed sum, marking its latest move to expand its presence in North India. 

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As part of the transaction, Bluechip Capital’s clients and employees will transition to Scripbox, gaining access to the Bengaluru-based firm's research capabilities, digital wealth management platform and asset allocation services. 

Founded and led by Ravi Kohli for over three decades, Bluechip Capital is an independent wealth management firm focused on mutual fund distribution. 

Founded in 2012, Scripbox offers wealth management solutions powered by proprietary technology and is led by CEO Atul Shinghal and COO Sanjiv Singhal. 

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In this transaction, Bluechip Capital was advised by Pegasus Finserv, while Scripbox was advised by LegaLogic Consulting and Globeview Advisors LLP.

MedPredict Pvt. LtdMediElajScripBoxBluechip Capital

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