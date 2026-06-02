Aquapulse, ProLearn, Rosada raise early-stage funding

ProLearn founder Ravneet Singh

Aquaculture startup Aquapulse, AI-powered edtech platform ProLearn, and kids’ lifestyle brand Rosada have secured fresh funding to support expansion and product development.

Aquaculture startup Aquapulse has raised Rs 45 crore ($4.7 million) in a funding round led by NABVENTURES through its AgriSURE Fund, with participation from IAN Alpha Fund.

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The Bhubaneswar-based company said it will use the capital to strengthen farm-level technology and disease management systems, expand its farmer procurement network across eastern India, scale processing and export operations, and bolster working capital infrastructure.

Founded in 2023 by brothers Abhishek and Abhilash Dwivedy, Aquapulse operates a technology-enabled shrimp procurement and export platform that connects smallholder farmers with domestic and international markets.

The startup works with farmers across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal through its aquapreneur-led hub-and-spoke model, offering services such as water quality monitoring, disease management, harvesting and export logistics.

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The company exports shrimp primarily to China, Vietnam and Japan, while also serving domestic institutional and modern trade customers.

Edtech startup ProLearn has raised Rs 30 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by BEENEXT, with participation from Eximius Ventures, Antler and a group of angel investors.

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The Bengaluru-based company said it will use the fresh capital to accelerate product and engineering development, strengthen its AI and reasoning infrastructure, expand curriculum-aligned content, hire senior talent, and scale go-to-market efforts ahead of its public launch.

Founded in April 2026 by former Vedantu technology leader Ravneet Singh, ProLearn is building an AI-native learning companion for K-12 students and competitive exam aspirants.

The platform uses conversational AI to deliver personalized and adaptive learning experiences, targeting segments such as JEE, NEET, UPSC and CAT preparation.

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The startup plans to launch its flagship AI companion over the next year, expand subject coverage and support additional Indian languages as it seeks to improve student engagement and learning outcomes.

Premium kids' lifestyle brand Rosada has raised an undisclosed amount in its first external funding round from actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

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The Kolkata-based company said the strategic investment will support its expansion plans and strengthen its position in India's premium children's products market.

The fresh capital will also be used for geographic expansion, product portfolio growth, and hiring across design, marketing and operations.

Founded by Shalu and Bhupesh Agarwal, Rosada offers products including bags, bedding, travel accessories, home décor and everyday essentials for babies and young children.

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