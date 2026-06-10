Meta ties up with Ambani's Reliance for AI data center in India
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Meta ties up with Ambani's Reliance for AI data center in India

Meta ties up with Ambani's Reliance for AI data center in India

By Reuters

  • 10 Jun 2026
  • Listen to Story
Meta ties up with Ambani's Reliance for AI data center in India
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Facebook-parent Meta said on Wednesday that it has tied up with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries for the U.S. company's first AI-enabled data center in India. 

Reliance will build a data center with 168 MW capacity in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which Meta will lease, with options to scale, according to the statement.

Meta said India's massive user base and fast-growing digital economy make it an ideal place to invest.

Advertisement

India's data center market is projected to nearly double to $13.11 billion by 2034, fueled by digital transformation, cloud adoption and rising AI workloads, according to consulting firm IMARC Group.

In August last year, Meta and Reliance formed a joint venture to build AI platforms and tools for enterprises in India, using Meta's Llama models. Reliance and Meta had jointly committed an initial investment of 8.55 billion rupees ($89.67 million), split 70% and 30% respectively.

In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, a Reliance entity.
 

Advertisement
FacebookMetaMukesh AmbaniReliance Industries

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
First Bridge-backed drone maker Zuppa looks for fresh capital

TMT

First Bridge-backed drone maker Zuppa looks for fresh capital

Pro
Did Venture Catalysts meet the benchmark in partial exit from IPO-bound firm?

TMT

Did Venture Catalysts meet the benchmark in partial exit from IPO-bound firm?

Premium
WestBridge-backed Credgenics looks to boost revenue run rate, improve profitability

TMT

WestBridge-backed Credgenics looks to boost revenue run rate, improve profitability

Urban Company backer Dharana Capital invests $24 mn in Mygate

TMT

Urban Company backer Dharana Capital invests $24 mn in Mygate

Integra Robotics, BazaarNow, Helionis Labs, others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Integra Robotics, BazaarNow, Helionis Labs, others raise early-stage funding

SpaceX IPO fever sparks hunt for proxy plays in Asia

TMT

SpaceX IPO fever sparks hunt for proxy plays in Asia

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW