Integra Robotics, BazaarNow, Helionis Labs, others raise early-stage funding

The BazaarNow team

Robotics brand Integra Robotics, quick commerce platform BazaarNow, deep-tech materials startup Helionis Labs, wedding planning platform The Wedding Company, and agritech startup Eeki have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Integra Robotics, a deep-tech robotics brand, has secured $1.12 million (Rs 10.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round from Finvolve, India Accelerator, and GrowthCap Venture Fund.

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The company will use the capital to accelerate product delivery, expand its market reach, and advance its proprietary human-in-the-loop data flywheel ahead of a planned Series A round, it said in a statement.

Operated by Social Hardware International Pvt Ltd, Integra Robotics is building an embodied AI platform for Industry 5.0 and defence applications. Its robotics portfolio spans collaborative and industrial robotic arms, end-of-arm tooling, unmanned ground vehicles, advanced vision systems, and task-specific platforms for manufacturing, warehouse automation, security, defence, and subsea applications

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BazaarNow, a quick-commerce platform, has secured Rs 72 crore ($7.5 million) in a seed round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Whiteboard Capital, Antler and several angel investors.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, Karthik Gurumurthy, former head of Swiggy Instamart; Prashant Sachan of AppsForBharat, and Arjun Purkayastha of Reckitt Greater China and North Asia, among others.

Founded by Priyanshu Jain, Arjun Harish and Tarithmay Mandal, the firm is building a quick-commerce platform designed around the buying habits of middle-class households in tier II and III cities.

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After launching its pilot operations in Ramanagara and Mandya in Karnataka, BazaarNow has scaled to more than 1,800 orders per day per store. It plans to expand into neighbouring towns and density clusters, deepen its assortment across grocery and daily essentials, strengthen the supply chain, and continue improving its local-language and habit-led product experience.

Helionis Labs, a deep-tech materials startup, has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from climate-focussed investor Transition VC.

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The startup will use the funds to strengthen its materials R&D, expand its engineering team, complete certifications and reliability testing, accelerate OEM prototyping efforts, and set up its pilot manufacturing line, it said.

Helionis Labs is building advanced thermal management solutions for high-power electronics applications. It develops proprietary printable dielectric materials and additive manufacturing processes for producing high-performance insulated metal substrates (IMS) used across lighting, EV electronics, telecom infrastructure, and industrial systems.

The Wedding Company

The Wedding Company, a tech-enabled wedding planning and fulfilment platform, has secured $2.75 million (Rs 25 crore) in a seed funding round, led by Wellingdon Advisors LLP.

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The round also saw participation from LVX, Tremis Capital, Synergy Capital Partners, angel investor Vivek Mathur, former partner at Elevation Capital, and Rahul Garg, formerly with Premji Invest.

The fresh funds will be used to strengthen the company’s wedding services catalogue, build a robust category management function, and expand its vendor partner network to standardize service delivery at scale.

The Wedding Company is building a full-stack, tech-driven platform that brings together essential wedding services, from venues and décor to photography, catering, and logistics, under one roof. The company said its gross service order value grew from Rs 51 crore in FY25 to Rs 115 crore in FY26 and is targeting Rs 350 crore in FY27.

Eeki

Consumer-focussed venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures has doubled down on its investment in agritech startup Eeki, backing the startup through its fourth fund after previously infusing nearly Rs 60 crore ($7 million) from its third fund.



Founded in 2018 by IIT Bombay alumni Abhay Singh and Amit Kumar, Eeki Foods grows residue-free staple vegetables using its patent-pending plant growth system. The company says the system uses 90% less water while delivering 10x higher yields. Eeki Foods’ technology allows a farm's climate to be controlled, enabling year-round cultivation unaffected by seasonal variations.

“We crossed 70 acres and people asked if it would scale," said co-founder Singh. "We're now at 150 acres across two states, with higher yields, lower capex, and pricing power where we always knew it would be. When your lead investor doubles down, it tells you they've seen what we've seen."

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