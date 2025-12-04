CoreOps.AI, Planys Technologies, TIDA Sports secure funding

Enterprise AI startup CoreOps.AI, deep-tech firm Planys Technologies, sports training platform TIDA Sports, and school management startup Newron have secured funding in separate rounds from various investors.

CoreOps.AI

CoreOps.AI, a deep-tech startup for enterprise AI, has raised $3.5 million (Rs 31.5 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by Siana Capital Management, with participation from Kettleborough, Aroa Venture Partners and other individual investors.

The startup said capital raised will speed up its engineering expansion, strengthen its AI platform capabilities and grow its partner ecosystem.

Founded in 2024 by Rajesh Janey, Ankur Sharma, Rajnish Gupta and Rajiv Srivastava, CoreOps.AI enables large enterprises to modernize legacy systems, unify data, automate operations and deploy AI agents at scale. Its modular AI-native platform - AgentCORE, DataCORE, and CORESight - has already powered more than 20 enterprise AI use cases across manufacturing, BFSI, retail and healthcare.

Planys Technologies

Planys Technologies, a deep-tech firm offering underwater robotics and advanced inspection solutions, has raised Rs 100 crore in primary funding to propel its global expansion.

The round was led by Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, with participation from existing investors including Pratithi Investment, Samarthya Investment Advisors, 3i Partners, Letsventure and angel investors.

The fresh capital will support Planys’ growth strategy including scaling its industrial inspection business across global markets and accelerating its fast-growing defence technology roadmap through its newly created subsidiary, Planys Ark.

Founded in 2015 by Tanuj Jhunjhunwala, Vineet Upadhyay, Prabhu Rajagopal and Krishnan Balasubramaniam, Planys offers advanced underwater platforms engineered for environments such as ultra‑turbid water to complex structural testing applications in marine and industrial structures. It claims to hold 21 granted patents with an additional 15 patents filed.

TIDA Sports

TIDA Sports has raised Rs 3 crore in seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures to widen its footprint across various cities in India.

The Chandigarh-based sports training and coaching platform said it plans to expand into five states and 30 cities in the country, and work closely with 200 schools to provide training. It will also use the funding to upgrade its technology, strengthen its B2B operations, bring more coaches on board, and scale up its on-ground marketing efforts.

TIDA Sports works through partnerships with schools and collaborations with local sports body academies to create sports venues, coaching, and exhilarating tournaments. It has collaborated with schools such as GD Goenka, DPS, DAV and Aravali to run and enhance their sports programs.

Founded in 2023 by Adit Goel (CEO), Sumeet Malik (CTO), Priyansh Matta (COO), and Sanchit Budhiraja (CBO), TIDA Sports offers structured coaching programs, certified trainers, and a unique focus on balancing sports with academics.

Newron

Newron, a technology-enabled K-12 school operator, has secured Rs 40 crore from non-bank lender Axis Finance in what it called its pre-Series A round.

The funding will help the company to accelerate its entry into the international school management domain, establish a cross-border compliance framework, and enhance the proprietary technology infrastructure to support centralized school administration.

The company currently manages six K-12 schools across six cities. Established in 2022, it provides end-to-end services, including operations, finance, HR, and compliance. The company also develops school curriculum and implements ERP solutions for data-backed decisions.

