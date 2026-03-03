Pronto raises Series B, valuation surges to $100 mn

Anjali Sardana, founder and chief executive, with Pronto's professionals

Home-services platform Pronto has secured $25 million (around Rs 230 crore) in its Series B round of funding at a valuation of $100 million (around $918 crore), which is more than double its last valuation when it raised capital less than seven months ago.

Its valuation in the Series A round was pegged at $45 million.

The fresh funds will be used for hiring and training more professionals, and deepening operations across existing markets and service categories over the next 12 to 18 months, the startup said in a statement.

“The way Indian households find and manage domestic help hasn't really evolved. It's still referrals, uncertainty and a lot of frustration on both sides. We are very early in solving this problem and under no illusion about how much work lies ahead. But we know exactly where we are headed,” said Anjali Sardana, founder and chief executive of Pronto.

Pronto, founded in 2024 by Sardana, offers a 10â€‘minute, shiftâ€‘based model for onâ€‘demand home services for urban households. The platform connects households with trained, backgroundâ€‘verified professionals for everyday tasks such as cleaning, laundry, utensil washing and basic meal prep. It operates on a hyperlocal hubâ€‘andâ€‘spoke model.

It bagged $11 million (around Rs 96 crore) in Series A funding last August, led by General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital, with participation from existing investor Bain Capital Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based startup claims to have grown from roughly 1,000 to over 18,000 over the last seven months and is growing 20% week-on-week. It works with about 3,000 professionals it calls ‘Pros’ and has a core team of 60 people.

"Pronto is turning a fragmented market into dependable home-services infrastructure, and it starts with Anjali's founder approach - deep in the problem, grounded in customer and supply realities and decisive in execution," said Rishi Navani, founder and managing partner of Epiq Capital.

Pronto competes with the likes of Snabbit and Urban Company that also provide instant house help within minutes. Snabbit raised $30 million in Series C round led by Bertelsmann India Investments in October that pushed its valuation to $180 million.

Meanwhile, Urban Company, which listed on the bourses earlier this year, forayed into the vertical about a year ago and crossed 50,000 daily bookings in February, its chief executive Abhiraj Singh Bhal said last month.

