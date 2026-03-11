OpenCFO, Confluxe, others raise early-stage funding

The founders of OpenCFO

AI-native financial operations platform OpenCFO, fashion startup Confluxe, learning platform NPrep, and Korean street food brand Boba Bhai have raised early-stage funding.

OpenCFO, an AI-native financial operations platform, has raised $2 million (around Rs 18.3 crore) in its first institutional funding round led by Endiya Partners, with participation from angel investors in the US and India.

Advertisement

Founded by Prudhvi Rao Shedimbi and Sankalp Singayapally, the startup is building an agentic AI financial operating system that unifies accounts payable, receivable and treasury workflows for mid-market companies operating across multiple entities and geographies.

OpenCFO integrates banking systems, ERPs and payment infrastructure into a single platform where AI agents automate finance workflows while maintaining human approvals and audit controls.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its engineering team in the US and India, develop automation tools for finance operations, and scale customer acquisition across key cross-border corridors, including US-India, UK, EU, and Canada.

Advertisement

Former Myntra and AJIO executive Rajesh Narkar and former H&M India executive Louis Coucke have launched Confluxe, a technology-enabled platform designed to help global fashion and lifestyle brands enter and scale in India.

The startup has raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from Kriscore Capital. The fresh capital will be used to onboard its first brand partnerships, build technology and data infrastructure, and expand the team across brand operations, commerce and growth.

Advertisement

Confluxe aims to act as an operating layer between international brands and the Indian market by integrating market entry strategy, digital commerce, data-led merchandising and localized supply chain execution into a single platform.

Lumikaia, a venture capital fund focussed on interactive media and digital platforms, has led a $1.5 million seed funding round in NPrep, an AI-powered, video-first learning platform focused on preparation for nursing entrance exams and global healthcare careers.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from existing investor All In Capital, along with Velo Partners, DSP Group Family Office and angel investors, including Viren Shetty, executive vice chairman of Narayana Health.

Founded by AIIMS Jodhpur alumni Prince Kaushik, Utkarsh Paliwal and Gourav Khurana, NPrep aims to improve access to structured, personalized preparation for nurses seeking higher-paying roles in government and private healthcare institutions in India and abroad.

The platform offers over 1,400 hours of exam-aligned video content along with AI-powered study plans, curated practice questions and performance tracking. It claims that within 10 months of launch, it has attracted more than 100,000 users, who have consumed over 6 million minutes of video content and answered 31 million questions on the platform.

Advertisement

The company plans to use the funding to strengthen its AI capabilities and expand its reach among nursing candidates.

Boba Bhai

Omnichannel bubble tea and Korean street food brand Boba Bhai has raised Rs 40 crore in a funding round led by existing investors 8i Ventures, Titan Capital Winners Fund, and Global Growth Capital, with participation from BIG Capital and several angel investors.

The round valued the company at five times Series A valuation from a year earlier. The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its store network in tier I cities, enter select tier II markets, strengthen its leadership teams, and grow its Korean-inspired food, beverage, and packaged snacking offerings across its omnichannel platform.

Founded in October 2023 by Dhruv Kohli, Boba Bhai has grown rapidly, with revenue rising sixfold from Rs 5 crore in FY24 to Rs 30 crore in FY25. The company expects to cross Rs 100 crore in annualized revenue within the next two months.

The brand currently operates more than 90 outlets across eight cities and aims to scale to 1,000 outlets over the next five years, riding on rising demand for global flavours, the influence of Korean pop culture, and increasing consumer interest in new-age street food formats beyond metro markets.

Share article on Leave Your Comments