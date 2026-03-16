OneKiraana, MANNLICH secure early-stage funding

OneKiraana’s Bhavin Soni

Product customization platform OneKiraana and men’s grooming brand MANNLICH have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds.

OneKiraana has raised $1.6 million (Rs 14.7 crore) in a seed funding round led by Ankur Capital, with participation from GreenTrunk Ventures, VCMint, and other angel investors.

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The startup, which enables kirana stores to create their own private labels through customization, said the fresh capital will be used to expand its technology and manufacturing capabilities, deepen its last-mile logistics network, and grow its store footprint across India.

Led by Bhavin Soni, OneKiraana’s platform works closely with stores to capture SKU-level sales velocity, pricing behavior, regional preferences, and working capital cycles. Through integrations with hyperlocal logistics providers, OneKiraana aims to enable home delivery for kirana stores without incurring fixed staffing costs. The captured data feeds into sourcing, production planning, distribution and pricing decisions.

Currently, OneKiraana works with over 900 kirana stores, supplying more than 3 million private labelled products across 1,500 SKUs in 25 categories.

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MANNLICH, a direct-to-consumer men’s grooming brand, has raised $294,000 in a seed funding round led by BeyondSeed.

The round saw participation from Chandigarh Angels Network, Signal Ventures, Growth Sense, and Growth91, along with Dr Vaidya founder Arjun Vaidya, Just Herbs founders Arush Chopra and Megha Sabhlok, and Yubi founder Gaurav Kumar.

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The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to strengthen its research and development capabilities and expand its team, particularly in R&D and branding.

Founded by Pritam Kudev, MANNLICH offers "German-quality" grooming products for men. The company has established an omnichannel presence through its D2C website and major platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, InstaMart, BigBasket, and Tira Beauty. Founded in 2023, its products span categories such as intimate care, body care, hygiene, and grooming essentials.

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