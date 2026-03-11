Drone delivery startup Skye Air Mobility bags first tranche of Series B

Ankit Kumar, founder and chief executive, Skye Air Mobility

Hyperlocal drone-delivery platform Skye Air Mobility has secured $4 million (around Rs 37 crore) in the first tranche of a total $9 million Series B round led by early-stage investment firm IAN Group’s IAN Alpha Fund.

With this the startup closed B1, the first tranche of the round, and it aims to complete the second tranche B2 in June. AVNM Ventures, Faad Capital, Bajaj Capital, and other prominent investors also participated in the round.

"When we started Skye Air, I was told that autonomous drone delivery in India was more than a decade away. We have completed 3.6 million deliveries and saved over 1,000 tonnes of CO₂ in just over two years, and we are just getting started,” said Ankit Kumar, founder and chief executive, Skye Air Mobility.

He added that the fundraise marks their transition from proving the viability of their model to scaling up their infrastructure.

Kumar said that the capital will be used in deepening Skye Air’s AI stack, and connecting the drones, their traffic-management platform and AI-powered ground robotics into a single seamless delivery chain.

It will also be used to expand operations into key metropolitan markets including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata over the next 18 months. Currently, the company has operations in Delhi NCR.

Gurugram-based Skye Air Mobility was founded by Kumar in 2019.

Previously, in 2024, it had raised $4 Mn in Series A funding from Mount Judi Ventures, with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Venture Catalyst, Windrose Capital, Tremis Capital, Faad Capital, Misfits Capital, Hyderabad Angels and Soonicorn Ventures. Chiratae led its $1.7 million seed round in 2022.