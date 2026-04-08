Atlas, Angoor AI, Trev Mobility, Proho raise fresh capital

Atlas founders Arpit Maheshwari (left) and Jagmal Singh

Accounting-tech startup Atlas, customer interaction platform Angoor AI, EV mobility firm Trev Mobility, and AI-powered home resale platform Proho have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said.

Atlas has secured $6 million (Rs 55 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by venture capital firms Accel and Stellaris Venture Partners.

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The company will use the capital to expand its AI platform, grow its network of partner accounting firms in North America, and accelerate go-to-market efforts, it said in a statement.

Atlas was founded in 2025 by former Stellaris executive Arpit Maheshwari and entrepreneur Jagmal Singh, who previously founded Connecto, which was later acquired by CarDekho.

“Atlas is building infrastructure that will allow the best independent firms to

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compete at a scale that was previously out of their reach,” said co-founder and CEO Maheshwari. “We are also putting skin in the game with our partners, aligning our incentives directly to their success. This funding allows us to deepen our platform, grow our network, and move with the urgency this moment demands.”

Angoor AI, a customer interaction platform, has raised Rs 2 crore ($0.2 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by Venturizer, a venture capability ecosystem supporting early-stage startups.

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Founded in October 2023 by three IIT Bombay graduates, Arpit Agrawal, Anuj Agrawal, and Rishabh Kumar, Angoor AI enables businesses to automate and manage customer engagement across channels such as WhatsApp, calls, web, Instagram, and emails through a unified interface.

The fresh capital will be used to build an enterprise sales function, expand the product and engineering teams, and accelerate its product-led growth journey.

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Trev Mobility, a premium EV mobility platform, has secured Rs 3.65 crore in an angel funding round from its existing users.

The capital will be used to expand its electric vehicle fleet and scale operations across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The company is also investing in safety and technology, including AI-powered dashcams to improve in-ride security and accountability.

Currently, the startup operates a fleet of 100 EVs across Delhi-NCR, comprising vehicles from BYD and MG Motor, with plans to expand further in the coming months.

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Proho, an AI-powered guaranteed home resale platform, has raised $1 million in a pre-seed funding round from Bharath Vivek Chandhok and other investors.

Founded by Saurav Suman, Alaukik Kumar, and Shalin Gandhi, Proho uses AI-driven, unit-level valuation models to analyze historical transactions, live market signals, and buyer engagement data to understand pricing dynamics within micro-markets.

It pairs this with a distribution system that ensures homes are refurbished appropriately and matched with a qualified pool of buyers.

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