Ace investor Mukul Agrawal leads StockGro’s Series B round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Ace investor Mukul Agrawal leads StockGro’s Series B round

Ace investor Mukul Agrawal leads StockGro’s Series B round

By Aman Rawat

  • 02 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Ace investor Mukul Agrawal leads StockGro’s Series B round
Investor Mukul Agrawal (left) and StockGro founder and CEO Ajay Lakhotia

Investment advisory and market learning platform StockGro said on Tuesday that it has raised Rs 150 crore ($16.7 million) in its Series B round led by ace investor Mukul Agrawal, with participation from Param Capital. 

The round has been structured as a convertible, with the valuation to be finalized based on the company’s future performance. 

The company said it will use the fresh capital to drive geographic expansion, enhance product features, and scale its offerings across additional asset classes. The platform serves over 35 million users in India and has partnerships with more than 1,500 educational institutions globally.

Advertisement

StockGro also aims to strengthen its full-stack investing ecosystem by integrating insights from SEBI-registered experts with AI-led research. A key focus area will be accelerating adoption of Stoxo, its recently launched AI research assistant, which it claims helps investors analyze companies using simplified analytics and rapid assessments.

According to StockGro’s founder and CEO Ajay Lakhotia, the company aims to make expert guidance and institutional-grade research accessible to India’s growing base of retail investors. “Every Indian should have access to guidance and research that builds lasting wealth. With products like Stoxo at the core, we are pushing to make investors smarter and more confident about their market decisions,” he added.

Param Capital director Saranya Agrawal said the platform’s blend of registered experts and AI tools positions it well to serve the next wave of retail investors. “India is entering a major era of wealth creation. Market participation quality will define how inclusive that growth becomes. I see StockGro playing a central role in that shift,” she added.

Advertisement

The funding comes amid a surge in Indian capital markets participation. StockGro cited rising market indicators including over 21 crore demat accounts, 25.6 crore mutual fund folios, monthly SIP inflows exceeding Rs 29,500 crore in October 2025, and the benchmark Nifty 50 trading near record highs.

StockGroMukul AgrawalParam Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mamaearth, boAt backer Fireside closes fourth VC fund at $253 mn

Finance

Mamaearth, boAt backer Fireside closes fourth VC fund at $253 mn

Premium
Top IFC South Asia exec steps down after nearly two-decade stint

Finance

Top IFC South Asia exec steps down after nearly two-decade stint

Piramal Finance looks to raise $1.67 bn mostly through local debt

Finance

Piramal Finance looks to raise $1.67 bn mostly through local debt

Premium
To expand regional exposure, may bring pro rata model to MENA: KBW Ventures' Tolani

Finance

To expand regional exposure, may bring pro rata model to MENA: KBW Ventures' Tolani

Premium
BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm

Finance

BlueFive Capital's new insurance arm bags first acquisition, buys Saudi firm

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding plunges despite rise in deal volume

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW