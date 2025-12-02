Ace investor Mukul Agrawal leads StockGro’s Series B round

Investor Mukul Agrawal (left) and StockGro founder and CEO Ajay Lakhotia

Investment advisory and market learning platform StockGro said on Tuesday that it has raised Rs 150 crore ($16.7 million) in its Series B round led by ace investor Mukul Agrawal, with participation from Param Capital.

The round has been structured as a convertible, with the valuation to be finalized based on the company’s future performance.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to drive geographic expansion, enhance product features, and scale its offerings across additional asset classes. The platform serves over 35 million users in India and has partnerships with more than 1,500 educational institutions globally.

StockGro also aims to strengthen its full-stack investing ecosystem by integrating insights from SEBI-registered experts with AI-led research. A key focus area will be accelerating adoption of Stoxo, its recently launched AI research assistant, which it claims helps investors analyze companies using simplified analytics and rapid assessments.

According to StockGro’s founder and CEO Ajay Lakhotia, the company aims to make expert guidance and institutional-grade research accessible to India’s growing base of retail investors. “Every Indian should have access to guidance and research that builds lasting wealth. With products like Stoxo at the core, we are pushing to make investors smarter and more confident about their market decisions,” he added.

Param Capital director Saranya Agrawal said the platform’s blend of registered experts and AI tools positions it well to serve the next wave of retail investors. “India is entering a major era of wealth creation. Market participation quality will define how inclusive that growth becomes. I see StockGro playing a central role in that shift,” she added.

The funding comes amid a surge in Indian capital markets participation. StockGro cited rising market indicators including over 21 crore demat accounts, 25.6 crore mutual fund folios, monthly SIP inflows exceeding Rs 29,500 crore in October 2025, and the benchmark Nifty 50 trading near record highs.

