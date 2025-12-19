Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

Healthcare-focused edtech startup Virohan and instant food maker Alimento Agro Foods have raised fresh capital in separate funding rounds. .

Virohan has secured Rs 65 crore ($7.5 million) as part of its ongoing Series B round, led by Japan-based Mynavi Corp. The round also saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund, and Rebright Partners.

The startup plans to use the capital for product innovation, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its talent pool.

Founded in 2018, Virohan is an education-to-industry partner that enables India’s top higher education institutions to deliver best-in-class undergraduate programmes such as optometry, medical lab technology, operation theatre technology, physiotherapy, and radiology.

Alimento Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates instant meal brand MOM Meal of the Moment and Korean ramyun brand Gimi Gimi, has raised Rs 52 crore in a Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen nationwide distribution, and accelerate product innovation across both brands.

MOM Meal of the Moment focuses on flavour-rich, high-quality instant meals and guilt-free snacks, while Gimi Gimi caters to demand for Korean-inspired noodles.

