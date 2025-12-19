Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

By Malvika Maloo

  • 19 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds
The founders of Alimento Agro Foods, which operates instant meal brand MOM Meal of the Moment

Healthcare-focused edtech startup Virohan and instant food maker Alimento Agro Foods have raised fresh capital in separate funding rounds. . 

Virohan has secured Rs 65 crore ($7.5 million) as part of its ongoing Series B round, led by Japan-based Mynavi Corp. The round also saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Bharat Inclusive Technologies Seed Fund, and Rebright Partners.

Advertisement

The startup plans to use the capital for product innovation, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its talent pool.

Founded in 2018, Virohan is an education-to-industry partner that enables India’s top higher education institutions to deliver best-in-class undergraduate programmes such as optometry, medical lab technology, operation theatre technology, physiotherapy, and radiology. 

Alimento Agro Foods

Advertisement

Alimento Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates instant meal brand MOM Meal of the Moment and Korean ramyun brand Gimi Gimi, has raised Rs 52 crore in a Series A round led by IvyCap Ventures.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen nationwide distribution, and accelerate product innovation across both brands.

MOM Meal of the Moment focuses on flavour-rich, high-quality instant meals and guilt-free snacks, while Gimi Gimi caters to demand for Korean-inspired noodles.

Advertisement
startupsVirohanAlimento Agro Foods Pvt LtdMOM Meal of the MomentGimi Gimi

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

TMT

Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

Premium
CoinDCX explores fresh funding round months after Coinbase investment

TMT

CoinDCX explores fresh funding round months after Coinbase investment

Krafton to set up $665 mn India-focused fund with Naver, Mirae Asset

TMT

Krafton to set up $665 mn India-focused fund with Naver, Mirae Asset

Pro
Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Consumer

Goldman Sachs scores a multi-bagger as India portfolio firm gets over $600 mn tag

Deeptech VC firm Speciale Invest eyes 7x larger corpus for second growth fund

TMT

Deeptech VC firm Speciale Invest eyes 7x larger corpus for second growth fund

Pro
Apollo Global logs an India exit; did it make any money?

TMT

Apollo Global logs an India exit; did it make any money?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW