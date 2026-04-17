Fifth Sense, Sarla Aviation secure funding
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Fifth Sense, Sarla Aviation secure funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 17 Apr 2026
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Fifth Sense, Sarla Aviation secure funding
Credit: VCCircle

Perfume maker Fifth Sense and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) platform Sarla Aviation have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said Friday.

Fragrance brand Fifth Sense has secured Rs 6.3 crore ($0.6 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by OTP Ventures.

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The round also saw participation from Sadev Ventures, ISV Capital, and angel investors, including (Swiggy CEO) Rohit Kapoor and (StayVista co-founder) Amit Damani. 

The startup, founded by Bharat Gupta and Prateek Gupta, said the proceeds will support the expansion of its product portfolio, content-driven brand-building, and the strengthening of its supply chain and distribution capabilities.

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Sarla Aviation has secured Rs 10 crore in a strategic equity investment from IndiGo Ventures.

The investment is part of Sarla Aviation's last funding round in January, which was led by Accel and Nikhil Kamath.

Sarla Aviation operates a hybrid-electric eVTOL platform and has tied up with IndiGo, which will provide the operational backbone and distribution network.

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Fifth SenseSarla AviationstartupsOTP VenturesSadev VenturesISV Capital

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