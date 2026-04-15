GobbleCube, Ivory secure early-stage funding

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GobbleCube, a startup building an operating system for digital marketplaces, and brain health startup Ivory have raised early-stage funding.

GobbleCube on Wednesday said it has secured $15 million (Rs 140 crore) in a Series A round led by Susquehanna Venture Capital. Existing investors InfoEdge Ventures and Kae Capital also participated, with the latter investing through its Winner’s Fund.

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Headquartered in Gurugram, the startup plans to use the funds to finance product development, advance AI capabilities, and expand its team to strengthen its global go-to-market (GTM) strategy. It will also continue expanding its presence across digital marketplaces, with plans to enter the US, China and Southeast Asia.

Founded in September 2024 by former Blinkit executive Manas Gupta, GobbleCube has built an agentic solution to help brands solve complex, real-time problems across visibility, performance marketing, supply chain, and strategy. The company's operating system funnels these signals into a single operating layer, allowing brands to make quick decisions, narrowing the gap between marketing and supply chain workflows.

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Brain health startup Ivory has raised $1 million in fresh funding, onboarding new investors, including venture capital firm Draper Associates, to deepen its product, clinical, and IP capabilities.

The round also saw participation from SAGE Venture Fund, an alternative investment fund (AIF) launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and managed by IFCI Venture, a subsidiary of IFCI Ltd and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The company plans to bolster its technology stack, expand clinical capabilities, and enhance its product offerings.

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Founded by Rahul Krishnan and Issac John in 2023, Ivory focuses on early cognitive screening, offering clinical-grade cognitive assessments and personalized brain health solutions through its app, helping users track and optimize their cognitive performance.

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