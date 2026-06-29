Yash Raj Films backs Rusk Media; The Func. Lab, Mykare.ai, others bag funding

The Rusk Media team

Film production and distribution company Yash Raj Films (YRF) has made an investment in digital entertainment company Rusk Media Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, nutrition company The Func. Lab, AI-native healthcare firm Mykare.ai, among other startups, have secured early-stage funding.

Yash Raj Films-Rusk Media

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Yash Raj Films (YRF) has invested in Rusk Media Pvt Ltd, which builds video intellectual properties (IPs) for Gen Z and millennial audiences.

The companies did not disclose the amount invested or the stake acquired.

As part of the deal, YRF will oversee the creative direction of original animation and vertical micro-drama IPs, while Rusk Media will produce and distribute the content through its proprietary Alright! TV platform and global digital channels.

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The partnership will also help YRF establish a presence in India’s emerging vertical entertainment economy through original IPs spanning animation and vertical micro-dramas.

The deal comes just days after New Delhi-based Rusk Media reportedly recorded a valuation bump following a fresh investment from existing investor Nazara Technologies Ltd.

“The instinct to evolve has always been central to YRF’s DNA. Platforms are infrastructure, content and IP are culture. (Co-founder and CEO) Mayank (Yadav) and his team at Rusk Media have built a deep understanding of how the next generation discovers and inhabits stories, and that is exactly the kind of vision we want to invest in . Together, the aspiration is to build worlds, not just content,” said Akshaye Widhani, chief executive of Yash Raj Films.

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The Func. Lab

The Func. Lab, a nutrition company focussed on hydration, protein, and functional wellness, has raised $1.5 million (Rs 14 crore) in a seed funding round from a group of investors.

The investors include Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products; Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal Group; Abhishek Nayar, former Indian international cricketer; Bhakti Modi, co-founder of Tira; Harsh Parekh, co-founder of PharmEasy; and Sahil Vora, founder of Sila Group.

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The company will use the capital for product innovation, expanding distribution, strengthening supply-chain capabilities, and supporting growth across digital, quick-commerce, and retail channels.

The company was founded in 2025 by SOHFIT founder Sohrab Khushrushahi, co-founder Daneesh Davar, and former professional cricket Sahil Kukreja. It is a clean-label nutrition brand focussed on sports supplements, including protein products and electrolytes, with complete ingredient transparency.

Mykare.ai

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Mykare.ai, an AI-native healthcare operating system, has raised an additional $1 million in its latest funding round.

The round saw participation from Andrew and Alfredo, founders of Papa.com, and a leading family office from the Middle East.

The fresh capital will be used to enhance Mykare’s AI capabilities, accelerate product development, and support global expansion.

Founded by Senu Sam, Mykare.ai aims to help clinics and hospitals grow by automating the entire patient journey, from patient acquisition and appointment booking to follow-ups, feedback, and retention. Its AI agents can acquire new patients, identify patient intent, answer calls through voice agents, book appointments, manage follow-ups, collect feedback, and automatically update CRM records, creating a unified patient journey.

Clairva

Clairva, an AI data infrastructure startup, has secured $500,000 from Venture Catalyst via its angel network.

The company makes licensed video and audio datasets for multimodal AI by sourcing, structuring and delivering rights-cleared data from real environments across India and Southeast Asia. It was set up in 2025 by Sunil Nair, Sabari Raju, Dushyant Verma, and Amit Parashar.

“This backing helps us continue building the licensed data supply layer for world models, embodied AI, robotics and autonomous agents,” Clairva said in a LinkedIn post.

Lytmus AI

Lytmus AI, a startup building AI mentors for competitive exam preparation, has secured Rs 5 crore ($0.5 million) in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage investor Boundless Ventures.

The company will use the capital to strengthen its AI capabilities, accelerate product development, and expand student acquisition, with an initial focus on the NEET segment.

The Bengaluru-based startup builds AI mentors for competitive exam preparation and pairs persistent memory and context architecture with subject expertise from top teachers.

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