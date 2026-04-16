Aliste, Intellithink, Unbound, Cohoma Coffee raise funding

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Energy solutions startup Aliste, engineering firm Intellithink, personal care brand Unbound, and coffee machine maker Cohoma Coffee have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds from various investors, the companies said on Thursday.

Aliste Technologies

Aliste Technologies, an energy tech and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, has raised Rs 30 crore ($3.2 million) in a pre-Series A round led by Big Global JSC, the corporate venture arm of the Bitexco Group.

The round comprised a mix of equity and debt, with significant participation from existing investor Yournest Venture Capital and its manufacturing partner Hbeon Labs. The Noida-headquartered startup plans to invest in energy-focussed solutions and improve its distribution.

.Founded in 2021 by Anant Ohri, Aakarsh Nayyar, Bhavya Kansal, Konark Gautam and Shreyansh Jain, Aliste builds proprietary technology that plugs directly into existing facilities such as co-living spaces, retail and restaurants, and hospitality. The technology handles everything from hardware to software, and offers real-time insights into energy consumption and spending.

Intellithink has secured Rs 17 crore in a funding round led by Pentathlon Ventures, with participation from Anicut Capital and Veltis Capital.

The industrial AI startup, which focuses on machine health and energy efficiency, raised Rs 6.5 crore through Pentathlon Ventures' India Fund II, with the rest coming from other investors.

The funding will fuel its expansion across the enterprise customer base in India and the Middle East, while accelerating the commercialization of its end-to-end AI solution, which combines proprietary sensors with advanced analytics.

Founded by Sridhar Venugopal and Aswin Venu, Intellithink specializes in hardware and software engineering and embedded electronics. It offers a fully integrated, proprietary stack, from purpose-built sensors to an AI-powered analytics platform, developed entirely in-house.

Unbound, a men’s personal care brand, has raised Rs 8 crore in a funding round, led by Fireside Ventures, as it prepares to launch its first range of skin, hair, and body care products.

Founded by Kanika Mittal and Atul Arora, Unbound plans to accelerate product innovation, strengthen brand-building, and expand its digital-first distribution across India.

Cohoma Coffee, a specialty coffee roaster and machine manufacturer, has secured Rs 5 crore in a seed round from Inflection Point Ventures and Swishin VC.

The fund will be deployed to accelerate international expansion and scale up manufacturing capabilities, the startup said in a statement.

Cohoma Coffee offers a range of home-brewing specialty coffee products and manages the entire coffee experience in-house, sourcing beans from India, Africa, and South America.