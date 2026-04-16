PE-backed Indira IVF and listed MosChip strike M&A deals

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Engineering services firm MosChip and fertility chain operator Indira IVF have struck acquisitions in their respective domains, according to separate announcements.

Moschip Tech

MosChip Technologies Ltd, a silicon and product engineering services firm, is scaling up its software-led engineering solutions business by acquiring a controlling stake in Vayavya Labs.



The Mumbai-listed company announced it is acquiring a 73% controlling stake in the Karnataka-based engineering firm Vayavya Labs Pvt Ltd for Rs 245.49 crore (around $26.3 million), according to an exchange filing.

The filing showed that the payment structure will be of 60.5% cash raised via internal accruals and 39.5% paid through a share swap. The remaining 27% shareholding will be acquired after 31 March 2028, at a valuation linked to Vayavya Labs’ business performance.

Headquartered in Belagavi, Vayavya Labs offers engineering solutions across industries such as semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, electronic design automation (EDA), communications and connectivity. The company operates delivery centers in Belagavi and Bengaluru.

The deal is expected to increase MosChip's revenue and earnings. It should provide it with a delivery and engagement footprint across six strategic locations including Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

It is also expected to strengthen its market positioning, end‑to‑end engineering offering, and help it gain patents in the semiconductor and automotive verticals, the company said. The deal will also increase MosChip's headcount to more than 2,000 employees.

MosChip also pointed out that Vayavya Labs has delivered revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% with "healthy" EBITDA.

India's largest fertility clinic chain Indira IVF, backed by Swedish private equity firm EQT, has acquired Kolkata-based IVF and gynaecology network Abha Surgy Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Chief Executive Kshitiz Murdia announced the deal on social media.

Abha Surgy offers gynaecological treatments covering menstrual care, menopause, PCOD and PCOS, fibroids, cysts and other related treatments such as HPV vaccination, dysmenorrhea and primary amenorrhoea.

Over the past several months, Indira IVF has made two acquisitions in the fertility space. In September, Indira IVF completed its acquisition of Creation Science IVF Pvt Ltd, which operates Srishti Hospital, for an undisclosed deal amount to enter Puducherry market. In June, it acquired Banker IVF to expand footprint in Gujarat.