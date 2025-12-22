Capital Square Partners-controlled Startek set to make an acquisition for Africa expansion
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Capital Square Partners-controlled Startek set to make an acquisition for Africa expansion

Capital Square Partners-controlled Startek set to make an acquisition for Africa expansion

By Malvika Maloo

  • 22 Dec 2025
Premium
Capital Square Partners-controlled Startek set to make an acquisition for Africa expansion
Bharat Rao, Global CEO of Startek (Source: Company website)

Business-process-outsourcing (BPO) service provider Startek, owned by Singapore-based private equity firm Capital Square Partners (CSP), is set to make an acquisition to expand its operations in Africa, VCCircle has gathered. Startek, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange until about two years ago till CSP took it private by ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

LokSuvidha Finance, Quintrans, Supply6, Suditi Industries bag funding

TMT

LokSuvidha Finance, Quintrans, Supply6, Suditi Industries bag funding

Pro
500 Global, Bertelsmann, Tribe Capital set for jackpot in India harvest

Infrastructure

500 Global, Bertelsmann, Tribe Capital set for jackpot in India harvest

Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

TMT

Mukul Agrawal-backed StockGro raises additional $13 mn

Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

TMT

Virohan, Alimento Agro Foods raise fresh funds

Premium
CoinDCX explores fresh funding round months after Coinbase investment

TMT

CoinDCX explores fresh funding round months after Coinbase investment

Krafton to set up $665 mn India-focused fund with Naver, Mirae Asset

TMT

Krafton to set up $665 mn India-focused fund with Naver, Mirae Asset

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW