LiLLBUD, SanchiConnect, Sherlocks AI bag funding; Ideabaaz picks stake in KickSky

The founders of Sherlocks AI

Early learning startup LiLLBUD, deep-tech ecosystem platform SanchiConnect, and AI-native incident management firm Sherlocks AI have secured fresh funding, the companies said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, space-tech accelerator KickSky Space Lab has entered into a partnership with entrepreneurship platform Ideabaaz, which has also acquired an undisclosed stake in the company.

The startup has raised Rs 6 crore ($0.6 million) in a seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from angel investors including Kunal Shah and Abhishek Bansal.

The company said the capital will be used to launch 100 new products for children aged 18-36 months, deepen its quick-commerce presence, and invest in supply chain and brand-building initiatives.

Founded in 2025 by Abhishek Sharma and Ayush Bansal, LiLLBUD develops BIS-certified, Montessori-inspired toys and learning products for children aged 0-3 years. The startup currently offers more than 200 products across developmental categories and sells through its website, Amazon, Flipkart and Blinkit.

LiLLBUD said it has achieved an annualized revenue run rate of Rs 3.5 crore since launching in May 2025. The company aims to address concerns around toy safety and early childhood development by offering certified products designed to support cognitive, sensory and motor skill development.

Deep-tech ecosystem platform SanchiConnect has raised an undisclosed amount in a bridge funding round led by Auxano, with participation from existing investors Seafund, 8X Ventures and Arctic Invent, as well as new investor Shashikant Chaudhary, former managing director of GlobalLogic India.

The Noida-based company said the bridge financing will support product development, expansion into additional innovation hubs and preparations for a larger funding round. SanchiConnect added that it has facilitated more than Rs 400 crore in funding for startups since its inception.

Founded in 2022 by Sunil Shekhawat and Baring Private Equity Partners India, SanchiConnect operates a platform connecting startups, investors, enterprises, universities and government bodies across the innovation ecosystem.

Sherlocks AI, an AI-native incident management platform, has raised Rs 7.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by SenseAI Ventures, with participation from Uppekha.

The startup said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its product offerings and expand its go-to-market efforts in North America, where demand for AI-driven site reliability engineering (SRE) and IT operations solutions is growing.

Founded by Gaurav Toshniwal and Akshat Jain, Sherlocks AI helps enterprises diagnose and resolve production incidents through autonomous AI agents that analyze databases, cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes environments and CI/CD pipelines.

The company claims its platform can reduce mean time to resolution from an average of 3.5 hours to around 22 minutes, while cutting alert noise by up to 90% and incident-driven downtime by up to 70%.

Ideabaaz-KickSky Space Lab

Space-tech accelerator KickSky Space Lab has entered into a partnership with entrepreneurship platform Ideabaaz, which has also acquired an undisclosed stake in the company.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership aims to support and scale deep-tech and space-tech startups by providing founders with access to industry networks, investors, research institutions, corporates and international partners.

KickSky Space Lab, founded by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures and Aniara Space, is India's first venture capital-backed accelerator focussed exclusively on space technology startups. Since its launch in 2023, it has completed two cohorts and supported 11 startups.