500 Startups, Bertelsmann, Tribe Capital set for jackpot in India harvest

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Bertelsmann India Investments, part of media giant Bertelsmann’s corporate venture capital arm, early-stage VC 500 Startups, global sustainable investment platform Lightrock, US-based VC firm Tribe Capital, and growth-stage investor March Capital are all set for a liquidity event from a portfolio company in India. These investors had backed Gurugram-based logistics-tech startup ......