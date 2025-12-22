LokSuvidha Finance, Quintrans, Supply6, Suditi Industries bag funding

Nimish Laddhad, founder and CEO, LokSuvidha Finance

Non-bank finance company LokSuvidha Finance, deeptech startup Quintrans, nutrition firm Supply6, and children’s apparel company Suditi Industries have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said on Monday.

LokSuvidha Finance has raised Rs 19 crore ($2.1 million) in fresh equity from a group of family offices to strengthen its balance sheet and expand lending operations.

This marks the company’s second equity fundraise, after a Rs 15 crore raise in 2021 from PE fund India SME Investments.

The fresh capital will be utilized to strengthen the balance sheet, expand lending operations, invest in technology and analytics, and deepen the company’s presence in the EV market.

Promoted by brothers Nimish Laddhad and Kamlesh Laddhad, the company provides lending solutions to underserved segments through vehicle financing for electric three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and batteries. It currently manages assets under management (AUM) of Rs 550 crore and operates across five states: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. It has expanded its footprint through established co-lending partnerships with InCred, Northern Arc, Ecofy, and SK Finance.

Capital-A has invested an undisclosed amount in the pre-seed round of Quintrans, a deeptech startup working on linear motion technology.

The investment is part of Maxcel, a manufacturing-focused accelerator by Capital-A and SanchiConnect, to back early-stage manufacturing companies.

Quintrans utilizes electromagnetism to move objects directly in a straight line, which it claims can eliminate gears, belts, compressors, and hydraulic fluids across robotics, warehouse automation (AMRs, AGVs, retrieval systems), defence, aerospace, port operations, and more.

Founded by Pranay Luniya, Prasanna Kadambi, Kartik Kulkarni, and Aniruddha Atigre, Quintrans began as a student-led research team building magnetic propulsion.

Supply6 has secured an undisclosed amount in investment from actor Kriti Sanon who has also joined as the brand ambassador.

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 focuses on nutrition solutions designed to bridge daily dietary gaps. Its product portfolio includes a daily nutrition drink, zero-sugar electrolytes, and protein-based wafers.

Suditi Industries, which offers kidswear under the Gini & Jony brand, has raised Rs 58.87 crore through a combination of equity shares and warrants from a host of investors.

The round saw participation from Edelweiss co-founder Venkat Ramaswamy, former GlobalBees CEO Nitin Agarwal, Capwise Financial Services founder Naresh Biyani, Rajesh Palviya and others.

Existing investors include consumer-focused investors Nikhil Vora, Third Wave Coffee co-founder Sushant Goel, and Dream Sports chief marketing officer Vikrant Mudaliar.

The fresh capital will support the ambitious expansion plans of Gini & Jony in the rapidly growing children’s apparel and lifestyle market.

