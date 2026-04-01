Xovian Aerospace, BeastLife, CredResolve, others raise early-stage funding

The CredResolve team

Spacetech firms Xovian Aerospace and InterCosmos, D2C nutrition brand BeastLife, fintech startup CredResolve, and omnichannel meat brand TenderCuts have raised early-stage funding

Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Xovian Aerospace has raised $2 million (around Rs 18.6 crore) in a strategic funding round led by investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), as it looks to build AI-driven radio frequency satellite infrastructure.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate the launch of its first artificial intelligence (AI)-native radio frequency (RF) satellite, scale its planned constellation, and expand engineering and AI capabilities.

The development comes after the company raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed round led by Piper Serica last year, which supported the development of its multi-frequency RF payload.

Founded in 2019 by Ankit Bhateja and Raghav Sharma, Xovian Aerospace is building a vertically integrated platform that captures and analyzes RF signals from space to deliver real-time intelligence.

The company targets applications across defence, aviation, maritime, and disaster response, positioning itself to tap rising demand for predictive, space-based intelligence systems.

Gurugram-based D2C nutrition startup BeastLife has raised Rs 20 crore ($2.1 million) in a funding round led by GVFL and Equentis at a valuation of Rs 320 crore.

It plans to use the fresh capital to scale operations, expand the team, and strengthen its presence across online and offline channels.

Founded in 2024 by fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and former Mamaearth executive Raj Vikram Gupta, BeastLife operates as a digital-first platform offering protein supplements, creatine, mass gainers, and multivitamins. The company sells through its own website, as well as e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

The startup reported a turnover of Rs 36 crore for the financial year ended March 2025 and around Rs 100 crore in FY26. It is targeting Rs 500 crore in revenue over the next three years. It also plans a calibrated offline expansion across select geographies while investing in brand-building and product development, as it looks to tap into India’s fast-growing sports nutrition market.

IAN Angel Fund has invested an undisclosed sum in Chennai-based spacetech startup InterCosmos in an early-stage funding round.

The startup, founded by aerospace engineers Gokul and Aravinda Samy, is developing HyperX, which it claims is a next-generation propulsion system designed to enable safer and more efficient in-space transportation.

The firm will use the capital to advance flight qualification of the technology and support its first in-orbit demonstration, a key milestone for commercial adoption.

InterCosmos is targeting satellite manufacturers, spacecraft developers, and mission operators as customers, as demand for in-space mobility solutions rises with increasing satellite launches and private space missions.

The startup is also looking to expand into broader space transportation infrastructure, including mobility platforms and re-entry systems, as the global space economy is projected to grow significantly over the next decade.

CredResolve, an AI-powered debt collection infrastructure startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A round led by Merak Ventures, with participation from existing investors Unleash Capital Partners and CDM Capital, the company said.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its presence from 10 to 15 states, scale its multilingual AI and voice capabilities, and build a self-serve platform for lenders.

Founded in 2023 by IIT Roorkee alumni Balaji Koustubha and Vijay Kumar, CredResolve offers a full-stack collections platform combining AI voice bots, digital channels, field agents, and legal automation, and currently manages over $6 billion in assets across more than 40 lenders.

TenderCuts

Omnichannel meat and seafood brand TenderCuts has raised $2 million in debt funding from Lakme Finance. The funding comes as the startup claims to have achieved positive EBITDA at both the store and consolidated levels.

The company plans to use the capital to scale operations and strengthen its omnichannel presence across online and offline formats.