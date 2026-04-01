VC-backed Leverage Edu turns a corner in FY26

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage Edu

Leverage Edu, an overseas-focussed higher education counselling platform backed by venture capital and private equity firms, has turned EBITDA-positive for the financial year ended March 2026, a top company executive told VCCircle.

“We have doubled revenue while turning EBITDA-positive, improved our unit economics, and continued investing in new products and geographies,” said founder and chief executive officer Akshay Chaturvedi.

The company had reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 78.8 crore in FY25, according to VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of VCCircle.

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Chaturvedi said revenue more than doubled in FY26 to around Rs 375 crore, up from around Rs 173.3 crore a year ago.

Founded in 2017 by Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu offers end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers, including counselling, application support, admissions, education loans, international remittances, and student accommodation.

The company added over 55,000 new users during the year, taking its total customer base to more than 175,000. Leverage Edu ended the year EBITDA-positive and operationally profitable for the full year, with a movement of over Rs 85 crore in the bottom line versus the previous year, and also achieved positive free cash flow.

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Leverage Edu said it maintained strong cost discipline, with employee and marketing expenses rising 50% over the past two years, while corporate overheads increased by less than 10%.

Operationally, the company expanded its global footprint to 28 countries, launched three AI-led products, and opened 15 experience centres in India, about half of which are already profitable.

Its remittance vertical processed about Rs 2,000 crore in transactions, while its accommodation services more than doubled year-on-year. The company is also expanding into workforce mobility through Leverage Careers, as it looks to evolve from a study abroad platform into a broader student and workforce mobility ecosystem.

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